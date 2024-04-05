Friday Night Vibes With Stretch & James The Great View Full Schedule Friday Night Vibes With Stretch & James The Great

Ulysses “Stretch” Garrett has been thriving in the music/radio industry for 28 years by getting his first big break in radio at the age of 20, while still a junior in college. A true lover of R&B and classic Hip-Hop, he says that music is the perfect remedy for any ailment. Stretch has held previous positions at Yahoo! Music, AOL Music, Atlantic Records, BET.com, respectively. And he has graced the airwaves on the radio in Baltimore, Cleveland, Los Angeles, San Francisco and D.C.

A love for music and storytelling has prompted Stretch to venture into the literary world. “A great song and story go together like a hand in a glove. And I’m just hoping my characters and stories give folks the same feelings of hope, love and optimism they gave me creating them.” he says. Stretch released his first novel, “Last Request” in 2019.

Stretch is originally from Baltimore, Maryland and a graduate from Towson University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications. He is excited to be back on the radio in his home city of Baltimore on WWIN Majic 95.9, with the company that helped mold him into the personality that he is today!

He currently resides in Prince George’s County, MD.