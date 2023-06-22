Minorities and Mental Health: Men’s Health Awareness

Join Ryan Da Lion and Porkchop along with a panel of experts for the next installment in the “Minorities and Mental Health” series – “Men’s Health Awareness” on Tuesday, June 27th at 7pm. Presented by Sheppard Pratt and 211 Maryland

Panelists include:

Nick Mosby

Baltimore City Council President

Quinton Askew

Chief Executive Officer

211 Maryland

Kirk Baltimore

Psychotherapist

Sheppard Pratt

