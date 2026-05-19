Minorities and Mental Health – Normalizing Mental Health Conversations

- Date/time: May 26, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
Join Persia Nicole, Steph Lova and a panel of experts for “Minorities & Mental Health: Normalizing Mental Health Conversations” – Tuesday, May 26th at 7pm! Watch LIVE on Facebook, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and MagicBaltimore.com!
Presented by Sheppard Pratt and NAMI Maryland.
Panelists include:
Monique Owens
Mental Health Advocate
NAMI Maryland
Dr. Adefolake Akinsanya
Service Chief of the Adolescent Female Unit
Sheppard Pratt
Bridget Perry
Licensed Clinical Social Worker
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