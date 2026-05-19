Minorities and Mental Health – Normalizing Mental Health Conversations

Join Persia Nicole, Steph Lova and a panel of experts for “Minorities & Mental Health: Normalizing Mental Health Conversations” – Tuesday, May 26th at 7pm! Watch LIVE on Facebook, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and MagicBaltimore.com!

Presented by Sheppard Pratt and NAMI Maryland.

Panelists include:

Monique Owens

Mental Health Advocate

NAMI Maryland

Dr. Adefolake Akinsanya

Service Chief of the Adolescent Female Unit

Sheppard Pratt

Bridget Perry

Licensed Clinical Social Worker