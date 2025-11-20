Listen Live
Close
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Minorities and Mental Health: Sobriety During the Holidays

Add to Calendar

Minorities and Mental Health - Sobriety for the Holidays
  • Date/time: Nov 25, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Join Magic 95.9’s Ryan Da Lion and Persia Nicole from 92Q for a special Town Hall Event: “Minorities and Mental Health: Sobriety During the Holidays” Tuesday, November 25th at 7pm on Facebook, Radio One Baltimore YouTube, and MagicBaltimore.com

Presented by Sheppard Pratt and NAMI Maryland!

Featured panelists include:

Anjalissa Johnson
LCADC/MAC/SAP
Addictions Counselor
Sheppard Pratt’s Outpatient Addiction Services

Joy Binion
Public Health Expert & Mental Health Advocate
NAMI Maryland

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
The Buzz
News

New Option: Bad Bunny At Halftime, Sting Before The Big Game.

The Buzz
News

AI Mistakes Bag of Chips for Weapon. Students Detained

13 Items
Sports

Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis Fight Canceled Over Tank’s Latest Assault Allegations

Trending

Trending

Celebrity

7 Of Tyler Perry’s Best Movies: A Look At The Filmmaker’s Iconic Works

Entertainment

Brandy & Ray J Reunite On Stage for Heartfelt Moment Amid Family Drama

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Cast Graphics 2025
Schedule

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

News

D’Angelo Fondly Remembered During Star-Studded Funeral In Virginia

Trending

Trending

Entertainment

Your Ultimate Thanksgiving Movie Guide: 25 Films To Binge This Year

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close