10 Brands To Shop For Black Women’s History Month

March has come and gone, and now it’s time to shine a light on another momentous celebration — Black Women’s History Month! It’s no secret that Black women have been instrumental in more ways than one. Over the years, Black women have been the unsung heroes in everything from social justice issues to tackling diversity in the beauty industry. With that in mind, it’s only right that we stand with our fellow sisters and pledge our unwavering loyalty.
Here at Hello Beautiful, we understand the importance of giving people their flowers. And in this case, we’re honored to celebrate all the Black female bosses making waves in their respective lanes.
There’s been constant talk about how difficult it was for Black women to succeed in the beauty industry. However, that only scratches the surface. Black women have flipped the script and found success in various spaces that were once white-dominated, including the lifestyle, personal care, technology, and wellness lanes. After all, Black women continue to be the fastest-growing demographic of entrepreneurs, per the Harvard Business Review.
It’s time to let our coins do the talking. In honor of Black Women’s History Month, we’ve compiled a list of 10 Black, woman-led brands that you may want to shop throughout the month and beyond — from skincare to wellness brands.
Happy Shopping and, of course, Happy Blackity Black Women’s History Month!
All products have been independently selected by our editors. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.
1. Black Girl SunscreenSource:Target
First up, we have BlackGirlSunscreen, which is founded by Shontay Lundy. The brand has become a staple in the skincare space since it offers a slew of sunscreen products that help to keep fine lines, hyperpigmentation, and sun damage at bay — all without the famous white cast most sunscreen formulas leave behind.Shop Now
2. McBride Sisters CollectionSource:Instagram
Calling all vino lovers! In case you didn’t know, you can indulge in various wine flavors courtesy of Robin & Andrea McBride. The McBride Sisters Collection is a passion that grew into a booming business that pays homage to the magic and resilience of Black women. The extensive collection offers flavors that suit all palates — from rosé wines to sparkling options. Tap in to satisfy your fix.Shop Now
3. My Secret ScentSource:My Secret Scent
Next up, we have My Secret-Scent! The brand is a luxury candle and lifestyle brand created by Shakira Brightly. The line consists of gorgeous candles in beautiful vessels and feminine shapes that take your home decor to the next level while setting the mood. The line also offers body oils, home fragrances, body butters, oil diffusers, and more.Shop Now
4. Danessa Myricks BeautySource:Instagram
Shout out to the pigment queen, Ms. Danessa Myricks! The makeup artist is the CEO of her self-titled brand, Danessa Myricks Beauty. The talent is known for creating gorgeous beauty products that suit all skin tones and types — from beautifully pigmented cream blushes to dewy glow serums that enhance your beauty and make your complexion pop!Shop Now
5. The Honey PotSource:The Honey Pot
If you need feminine products, look no further than The Honey Pot. Bea Dixon founds the famine hygiene and personal care brand. The company offers a wide range of products, including foaming washes, overnight pads, cleansing wipes, and more.Shop Now
6. NoirebudSource:Instagram
Care for CBD products? Tap in with Noirebud, created and founded in Brooklyn, NY, by Carolyn Gray. The brand offers luxury CBD oil wellness products that help people through their everyday lives. Enjoy an extensive lineup of teas, oral drops, oils, fragrances, and more. The brand also makes it a point to pay homage to people of color that have fallen victim to incarceration for handling marijuana from other brands that were freely available.Shop Now
7. Cota SkinSource:cotaskincare.com
Let’s get into some skincare! Cota Skin, who you may recall from partnering with The City Girls, is owned by entrepreneur Britni Ricard. The brand has affordable skincare products ranging from cleansers, brightening serums, hyaluronic masks, and more. Plus, Cota Skin is passionate about supporting mental health initiatives and pouring back into the Black community.Shop Now
8. Movita OrganicsSource:Instagram
Listen up, health and wellness mavens. Movita Organics is a vegan vitamin supplement brand that Tonya Lewis Lee founded. The brand has a line of vitamins ranging from everyday multivitamins to prenatal options. Consumers can also opt for subscription services to maintain steady progress with their health and wellness goals.
9. Introvert N the CitySource:Introvert N the City
Hello Introvert N The City! Created by Marsha Badger, the lifestyle brand comes in major clutch to help folks on their journey with self-discovery. With a collection of Affirmation Decks and an array of sage and crystals, these products remind us to put ourselves first and handle ourselves with care in this thing we call life.Shop Now
10. Itiba BeautySource:Instagram
Last but certainly not least, we have Itiba Beauty. Yoki Hanley, a native of the U.S. Virgin Islands, owns the brand. Itiba Beauty is home to various unisex bath, body, and skincare products made with natural ingredients to give your skin the TLC it needs. Choose from an array of bath soaps, body butters, lotions, and more to keep your skin healthy and glowing.Shop Now