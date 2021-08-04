Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

This just might be a national holiday. Our beloved Forever POTUS turns 60 years old today. I don’t know about you, but as a result of Barack Obama’s two terms in the White House, my life has changed. Because of his tenure, Black Americans across the globe were able to dream like they’ve never dreamed before. Goals that once felt unattainable, became possible. Now, young boys and girls can vision themselves as the future president because they were able to experience the first Black president in American history.

Beyond being Black, Barack Obama is just a cool, smooth man. If you looked up “too much sauce” in the dictionary, he would be there giving a sultry, Leo smize. Mr. Barack Obama has charm, grace, class, and a sense of humor. He reminds me of the popular kid from high school that was the captain of every sports team, graduated at the top of his class, and dated the beautiful student body president.

During Barack Obama’s eight years in the White House, we got to see a side of him that most presidents don’t exhibit. He kissed the babies, he went on the talk shows, he danced, he laughed, and he also made changes that benefited the American people. He was so good that in 2018 he was voted the best president of our lifetime.

In honor of our Forever POTUS’ 60th birthday, we’re giving you 10 times Barack Obama was the flyest President of all time.

10 Times Barack Obama Was The Flyest President Of All Time was originally published on hellobeautiful.com