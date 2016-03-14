Common , Quotes
19 Glorious Common Quotes To Live By

Posted March 14, 2016

1. “Inside is where the fight lay/ And everything a nigga do may not be what he might say.” [“Be (Intro)”]

2. “Never looking back or too far in front of me/ The present is a gift and I just want to be.” [“Be (Intro)”]

3. “Everyday women and men become legends.” [“Glory”]

4. “Asked my guy how he thought travellin the world sound/ Found it hard to imagine he hadn’t been past downtown.” [“Respiration”]

5. “Hunger in they eyes is what seems to feed me.” [“The People”]

6. “Nobody believe, until I believe me.” [“The People”]

7. “I watched ‘Crash’ and realize that we all survivors/ No religion or race could ever describe us. [“Forever Begins”]

8. “They say ‘life is a game,’ so I play hard.” [“They Say”]

9. “Playing on a field of hard times/ These struggles like the yard line/ that I gain from/ Nowhere is where I came from.” [“Any Given Sunday”]

10. “By the foes I was told, either focus or fold.” [“The Corner”]

11. “How could I ever let your words affect me?” [“Get Em High”]

12. “It’s the games nature/ When you’re glowin’ some will love and some will hate ya.” [“Real People”]

13. “I’m trapped in myself/ See what happens with wealth/ At times you can lose yourself/ During the sunniest of days many superstars melt.” [“Any Given Sunday”]

14. “In relationships, I stand my ground. For example, I like to go to church on New Year’s Eve—to spend that time with God. My ex would always want me to go somewhere with her instead, and when I did, I’d regret it. Now I’ll just say to a woman I’m dating, ‘I’m going to church—and I’ll meet you right after.’” [Interview, Oprah]

15. “Nobody wants to live in a sad state in their lives and you can create your own dreams and your own happiness if you just work towards it and believe in it and make those choices that lead towards that.” [Interview, Ebony]

