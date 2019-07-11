CLOSE
ESPY , ESPY Awards
Red Carpet Rundown: The 2019 ESPYS

Posted July 10, 2019

The annual ESPY awards are about highlighting the best and brightest in sports, but more so for the fashion. Our favorite athletes and celebrity couples didn’t disappoint this year (including Odell Beckham Jr. who debuted a new look). From Ciara and Russell Wilson to Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, check out the finest from the carpet…

1. The 2019 ESPYs – Arrivals

The 2019 ESPYs - Arrivals Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 10: Ciara attends The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

2. The 2019 ESPYs – Red Carpet

The 2019 ESPYs - Red Carpet Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 10: Russell Wilson and Ciara attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

3. The 2019 ESPYs – Arrivals

The 2019 ESPYs - Arrivals Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 10: Ciara attends The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

4. The 2019 ESPYs – Arrivals

The 2019 ESPYs - Arrivals Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 10: Gabrielle Union attends The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

5. The 2019 ESPYs – Arrivals

The 2019 ESPYs - Arrivals Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 10: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attends The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

6. The 2019 ESPYs – Arrivals

The 2019 ESPYs - Arrivals Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 10: Gabrielle Union attends The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

7. The 2019 ESPYs – Arrivals

The 2019 ESPYs - Arrivals Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 10: Saquon Barkley attends The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

8. ABC’s Coverage of The 2019 ESPYS Presented by Capital One

ABC's Coverage of The 2019 ESPYS Presented by Capital One Source:Getty

THE 2019 ESPYS PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE – The world’s best athletes and biggest stars will join host Tracy Morgan for “The 2019 ESPYS presented by Capital One.”

9. The 2019 ESPYs – Red Carpet

The 2019 ESPYs - Red Carpet Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 10: Usher attends The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,looking at camera,smiling,sport,california,city of los angeles,males,sunglasses,award,three quarter length,incidental people,red carpet event,espy awards,usher – singer,microsoft theater – los angeles

10. The 2019 ESPYs – Arrivals

The 2019 ESPYs - Arrivals Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 10: Usher attends The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

11. The 2019 ESPYs – Arrivals

The 2019 ESPYs - Arrivals Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 10: Usher and Odell Beckham Jr. attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

12. The 2019 ESPYs – Arrivals

The 2019 ESPYs - Arrivals Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 10: Usher and Odell Beckham Jr. attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

13. The 2019 ESPYs – Red Carpet

The 2019 ESPYs - Red Carpet Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 10: Tyron Woodley attends The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

14. The 2019 ESPYs – Red Carpet

The 2019 ESPYs - Red Carpet Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 10: Tyron Woodley attends The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

15. The 2019 ESPYs – Red Carpet

The 2019 ESPYs - Red Carpet Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 10: Dwight Howard attends The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

