If you’re a lipstick lover like we think you are, the welcoming cool weather means it’s time to load up your beauty arsenal with shades that make sense for the season. Fall is all about darker tones, which means that cranberry lipstick is officially a go.
While Black women can effortlessly pull off any shade, there are various hues that will better highlight your melanin. So, if you’re trying to get your collection in order for the fall, it’s only right that you get all the tea on the best lippies from us.
Prepare to step your game all the way up with the best fall lipstick shades to complement your melanin. Whether you love a dark berry shade or like to switch things up with an orange rust offering, we’re giving you all the tea on the seven best lipsticks for brown girls.
Grab your credit and a note pad and get ready to cruise the virtual racks.
5 Fall Lipsticks That Will Complement Your Melanin was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Uoma Beauty Badass Icon Matte Lipstick in NinaSource:UOMA Beauty
Nothing is better than a pigmented lipstick with a lightweight and silky texture. And the Uoma Beauty Badass Icon Matte Lipstick in Nina ($14.40, Uomabeauty.com) lives up to the hype. This chocolate shade marries well wih brown skin tones for a neutral with a bit more oomph for a standout shade.
2. IMAN Cosmetics Luxury Moisturizing Lipstick in PaprikaSource:Iman Cosmetics
Semi-matte lips are where it’s at. They offer the staying power you need without the dried out feel. The Iman Cosmetics Luxury Moisturizing Lipstick in Paprika ($8.00, Imancosmetics.com) is a brownish-rust shade that pairs perfectly with brown skin. You can consider this shade your everyday neutral or use it with a lip liner for a little extra pop.
3. B.Simone Beauty Matte Lipstick In VisionarySource:B.Simone Beauty
B.Simone Beauty has become a cult-favorite for many lippie lovers. With a collection of lip essentials, you’ll be sure to find a shade to bring your beauty beat to life. For fall, the Visionary shade ($16.00, Bsimonebeauty.com) is a must. While it appears to be a brown shade, this offering has a slight purple hue that’s perfect for switching things up from reds and browns. Of course, this shade looks gorgeous on all skin tones, making it a top pick.
4. Pat Mcgrath OBSESSIVE OPULENCE: MATTETRANCE™ LIPSTICKSource:patmcgrath.com
You already know that the mother of makeup always comes correct. Pat McGrath Labs has been killing the game for years with tones of innovative shades and the OBSESSIVE OPULENCE: MATTETRANCE™ LIPSTICK in Deep Orchid ($38.00, Sephora.com) is perfect. This neutral features a purple-pink hue that glides on your lips smoothly for a creamy and hydrating feel.
5. Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte LipstickSource:Courtesy of Fenty Beauty
Every brown girl needs a fiery terracota lip. It’s perfect for date nights with your main squeeze and a chic alternative that can be donned on the day-to-day. The Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Freckled Fiesta ($12.50, Sephora.com) delivers the pigment and intensity you need for your beauty beat.