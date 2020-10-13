5 Times Ashanti Served Confidence In These Fashion Streets

Ashanti has always been a complete vibe. She is perhaps one of the most underrated artists out there. Not only has she written some of the top hits for artists like Jennifer Lopez, she was also the first female artist to occupy the top two positions on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart simultaneously. Ashanti dominated the charts in most of the 2000’s before eventually going the independent route. As a singer and songwriter, sis has skills!

When it comes to fashion, Ashanti has always killed it. She has an effortless sex appeal to her that is draped in confidence. Whether she’s in a pair of sweatpants or a ball gown, Ashanti’s style and grace shuts it down. She takes great care of her body which is why she’s been coined body goals by just about every woman with a working set of eyes. Between her gorgeous shape, strong sense of confidence, and stylish wardrobe, she is a whole mood.

Today Ashanti turns 40 years old. Homegirl can rival women in their 20’s. In honor of this unproblematic queen’s birthday, we’re counting down 5 times Ashanti served confidence on the red carpet.

