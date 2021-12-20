50 Cent
HomePhotos

50 Cent Calls Himself “Top 10 Dead Or Alive” — Is He Right?

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

When it comes to hip-hop, every rapper in the game at some point has made the claim of being greatest of all time. However, only a few embody the skills, have achieved the accolades and also showcased the longevity to truly take on the crown.

One person that believes they fit the criteria is 50 Cent, and with over two decades in the game and millions of records sold the New York rap vet may be right — right?

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Earlier today the chart-topping hip-hop mogul sent out a tweet that seemed to simultaneously announce both his dominance in the game and retirement from it. “Smile my next album might be my last,” 50 wrote with a laughing emoji next to it, going on to add, “I terrorized hip hop for 14 years,don’t believe me Nelson, the numbers will never lie but i’m nobody’s favorite Smh.” He closed out his tweet with a strong affirmation that somewhat contradicted the first part, penning, “Nah I’m Top 10 dead or alive and i’m not done.”

On top of making five hit albums, appearing in dozens of films as an actor, producing the still-ongoing Power Universe for STARZ network and holding CEO positions in various business ventures, 50 Cent definitely has the resume to fit GOAT status.

In contrast, it has been over seven years since 50 Cent dropped a solid studio album, and his 2015 bankruptcy changed the way many people saw his big baller status as a rapper. On top of that, it’s no secret that he’s been more known for engaging in public beefs (see: Madonna) than dropping bangers as of late.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

As far as “greatest of all time” is concerned, does 50 Cent make it on your top 10 dead or alive list? Let us know, and see what many on social media had to say below:

50 Cent Calls Himself “Top 10 Dead Or Alive” — Is He Right?  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. a person can’t name NY artists without including 50 in my opinion. A person can say Jay Z but 50 is there a person can say DMX but 50 is there a person can say Nas but 50 is there. In other words mf’s can’t rid of 50 for sh*t lol.

via @11_theodore

2. Your first album was for the streets , everything else was for the suburbs

via @LsLdiddy716

3. I know a G.O.A.T when I see one

via @brian_vikki

4. He’s my personal favourite rapper. Overall, he’s top 10-15 DOA. Thank you for putting this man on the map Eminem

via @airveezy3

5. God NO!

via @RaTHeR_Un1QuE

6. MY KING @50cent YOU ARE ALWAYS TOP 10 AND NEVER STOP SPITTING YOU KNOW NOBODY IS BETTER THAN YOU SO KEEP ON DOING THE DAMN THING I LOVE YOU

via @TONIKA2015

7. Get Rich Or Die Trying Is My Favourite Album EVER…. So Yeah That Puts @50cent In My Personal Top 10 Rappers EVER !

via @ThisIsTippCity

8. Ppl really saying 50 cent is not Top 10 on hiphop list all time is insane and I can’t get over that. Been thinking about it all day

via @sirzachariasss

9. 50 Cent had traction because his beats were dope & he entered the game as one of the few rappers with genuine street credibility. To be a top 10 rapper you had to have bars & 50’s lyrics were very grade school in my opinion

via @DiverseThought

10. 50 Cent says he’s Top 10 of all-time…this mixtape is why.

via @dchambersDPM

Latest

NYPD Rookie Cop Under Investigation For Giving Her…

While the officers in attendance might've enjoyed the raunchy moment at Rory Dolan’s bar, customers who weren't bout the blue…
01.06.10

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Calls Out Joe Manchin’s Obstruction…

Pressley said that by obstructing the president's agenda, Manchin was obstructing the people's agenda.  
03.01.09
8 items

Congressional Moment Of Silence Held For The 800,000…

On Tuesday, congressional leaders held a moment of silence on the U.S. Capitol steps to honor the at least 800,156…
01.01.70

Despite Economic Recovery, Black Workers Continue To Experience…

While the economy is gradually rebounding, a new poll found that some Black people are still struggling. According to the November Temperature Check…
01.01.70

Former ’19 Kids And Counting’ Star Josh Duggar…

Josh Duggar, a former reality star that appeared on TLC's hit family-oriented series '19 Kids & Counting,' has been convicted…
01.01.70

PlayStation Exec Gets The Axe From Sony Following…

A now-former senior vice president for Sony that worked in engineering at the PlayStation Network has been busted in a…
02.01.99

CEO Fires 900 Employees Via Zoom Call

The canned workers were then informed that they could expect a message from human resources detailing severance and benefits.
01.01.70

Black Men In Denver Are Committing Suicide At…

Since 2013, suicide amongst Black men in Colorado has nearly doubled from 10.2 suicides per 100,000 people to 20.2 suicides…
01.01.70

KK-Karen Claims She’s ‘Being Terrorized’ By Black People…

If the privileged, entitled and often dangerous white women we not-so-affectionately call “Karens” have nothing else, they have the nerve.…
01.01.70

Kentucky Journalist Becomes 3rd Black Woman In A…

After 2020 saw a second consecutive Black beauty crowned as Miss USA with Mississippi's own Asya Branch, it's now happening…
09.11.93
Close