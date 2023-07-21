Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s time to get out and see the world! The time to travel is now and discovering countries in Africa is a great place to start!

Learn More About The 54 Countries of Africa Here

If you’ve traveled anywhere outside of the U.S. then you know while planning your trip, being up to date on the latest travel requirements is priority. Each country has their own requirements in place for non-citizens to enter. Some of those requirements for African countries include; vaccination records, yellow fever shot, health declaration form …. and a Visa.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

What Is A Visa?

A visa is a travel document that allows you to enter a foreign country for a specific period of time. There are many different types of visas but the most commonly referred to are tourist and business visas.

How Much Does A Visa Cost?

Visa prices can range from $50-$200 depending on the length of time you choose (short term or longer term) and the country your visiting.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Visa can take time to process and have to be mailed in so please make sure you allow enough time before your trip to get everything needed back. With the American passport being one of the most “powerful” in the world, thankfully there are 13 African countries you won’t have to spend the money or time on for the visa process.

Below you’ll see African countries that in addition to a valid passport and yellow fever shot; do not require visas in-order for American Citizens to visit for a range of 15-90 days.

SEE MORE TRAVEL NEWS:

African Countries US Citizens Can Travel To Without A Visa was originally published on woldcnews.com