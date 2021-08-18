215 & Heartbreak: Amber Rose Reveals AE Edwards Cheated On Her With 12 Women, Twitter Reacts

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Amber Rose has lived much of her dating life in the public eye and has been attached to the likes of famous men, notably Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa. After moving on and having a child with Anthony “AE” Edwards, the popular social media influencer has revealed that the father of her son has cheated with 12 women and put them all on blast via her Instagram page.

Via her Instagram Stories feed, Rose, 37, shared with her 21 million followers the details of what she discovered regarding Edwards’ alleged infidelity. While not naming the women by name, Rose was clear that the 12 individuals she was aware of all knew that he was in a relationship and taking care of a family.

“I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes. All 12 of y’all bums (the ones that I know of there’s probably more” can have him,” Rose began in her statement. “Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to f*ck him anyway. I saw all the texts and DMs. Y’all were well aware but y’all don’t owe me loyalty so it’s whatever.”

She added, “I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I’ve been so loyal and transparent but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return. I’ll never say the girls name because I’m not in the business of ruining lives but y’all know who y’all are.”

Rose then turned her anger towards her mother, writing, “My raging narcissistic mom can get the f*ck out of my life too. On my kids.”

The statement ended with, “I’m tired of being mentally and emotionally abused by people that I love. I’ve been suffering in silence for a long time and I can’t take it anymore. That’s why I’ve been so quiet. I’ve been a shell of who I use to be but I refuse to let anyone damage me anymore. Family or not.”

Rose’s Instagram page is scrubbed save for one post from 2020. It isn’t known if AE Edwards has addressed the matter.

On Twitter, the chatter is growing as Amber Rose’s name trends. We’ve got the reactions below.

