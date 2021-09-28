Andrea Martin
HomePhotos

15 Classic R&B Hits You Probably Didn’t Know Were Written By Andrea Martin

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

The music world lost one of the industry’s most understated icons with the recent passing of singer-songwriter and record producer, Andrea Martin.

Her pen game is elite on a level that’s arguably untouchable, penning hits for the likes of music icons like En Vogue, Toni Braxton, SWV, Monica and Fantasia just to name a few.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Brooklyn-born with a talent that reached far beyond the borough, Martin will surely be missed due to her impact on so many lives that probably didn’t even know the name of the person behind one of their favorite love songs. Although that list includes more than a few handful of hits, we narrowed our focus down to 15 penned by Andrea Martin that truly reflect just how far her credits extend in the world of R&B music.

Here’s a brief summary of Andrea ‘s career beginnings as a songwriter and later a singer herself, reported by People:

“Alongside famed music producers Soulshock & Karlin, Martin wrote Monica’s 1995 smash hit ‘Before You Walked Out of My Life,’ which spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot R&B Singles chart.

In addition to songwriting, Martin was also a gifted singer. She released her debut album, ‘The Best of Me,’ in 1998 under Sony’s Arista Records.”

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Rest in peace to the immensely talented Andrea Martin. Take a look at 15 unforgettable classics that you may be surprised to know she was behind. From the slow-grooving 2000s late night banger “I Wish I Didn’t Miss You” by Angie Stone to her first big hit with Monica’s 1995 chart-topper “Before You Walk Out of My Life,” get a look at the life of a late legend in the world of songwriters:

15 Classic R&B Hits You Probably Didn’t Know Were Written By Andrea Martin  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Tracie Spencer, “Still In My Heart”

1999

2. Sean Kingston, “Face Drop”

2009

3. Leela James, “Tell Me You Love Me”

2010

4. Adina Howard, “It’s All About You”

1995

5. P!NK, “Private Show”

2000

6. Blu Cantrell – “Breathe” (feat. Sean Paul)

2003

7. Fantasia, “Lose To Win”

2013

8. Melanie Fiona, “It Kills Me”

2009

9. Melanie Fiona, “Give It To Me Right”

2009

10. Leona Lewis, “Better In Time”

2008

11. Toni Braxton, “I Love Me Some Him”

1996

12. Angie Stone, “Wish I Didn’t Miss You”

2002

13. En Vogue, “Don’t Let Go (Love)”

1997

14. SWV, “You’re The One”

1996

15. Monica, “Before You Walk Out Of My Life”

1995

Latest

Mom Blames Daughter’s ‘Picking Cotton’ Homecoming Sign On…

A Missouri homecoming sign bearing racist, anti-Black language and shown off by two white teens is being blamed in part…
01.01.70

Watch: Krazy Karen Gets Sprayed In The Face…

A white woman was caught on video attacking Black men with her iPad in a subway car. The men fought…
05.12.34

R. Kelly Guilty Verdict: The Critical Role Kim…

A popular sentiment being expressed in the wake of R. Kelly's guilty verdict following his sex trafficking trial has been…
01.01.70

Black Google Employee Kicked Off Campus After Security…

Angel Onuoha an associate product manager at Google was allegedly stopped by a security guard after someone at the mega…
09.19.33

Haitian Migrants: Does The U.S. Have A Legal…

An expert on refugee law and policy unpacks what went on at the U.S. border and whether the Biden administration…
10.13.31

Jelani Day Found Dead After Missing Grad Student’s…

Jelani Day, a graduate student from Illinois who went missing nearly a month ago, was found dead earlier this month…
04.15.30

Sweet Nothings: Man Stabbed McDonald’s Customer After Argument…

The suspect stabbed the man after he tried to intervene between a security guard and the assailant over the amount…
01.01.70

After Pfizer’s News Of Promising Vaccine Results, Concerns…

Getting the vaccine approved and available for children under 12 is only half the battle. Vaccine equity concerns continue despite…
01.01.70

Landlord Goes Viral After Evicting Tenant For 2…

One landlord recently found himself at a crossroads of either keeping his business afloat or having a heart for a…
10.25.27

Black Families Get New Answers In Ancestry Thanks…

In a history-changing turn of events, millions of Freedmen’s Bureau records from the 19th century have recently been updated to…
10.26.27
Close