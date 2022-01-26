Anita Baker Celebrates Birthday, Announcing Return to Live Stage!

Anita Baker has a surprise of all surprises!Anita Baker isn’t the only one receiving gifts! As the phenomenal songstress was blessed and gifted to see another year of life, she in return gave her fans a gift by announcing her long-anticipated return to the stage.

The “Sweet Love”, Detroit R&B singer took to Twitter to celebrate her birthday and revealed that she will perform starting in May 2022 in Las Vegas.