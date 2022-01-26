Anita Baker Las Vegas 2022, Anita Baker Birthday,
Anita Baker
HomePhotos

Anita Baker Celebrates Birthday, Announcing Return to Live Stage!

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Anita Baker Live In Concert

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Anita Baker has a surprise of all surprises!Anita Baker isn’t the only one receiving gifts! As the phenomenal songstress was blessed and gifted to see another year of life, she in return gave her fans a gift by announcing her long-anticipated return to the stage.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The “Sweet Love”, Detroit R&B singer took to Twitter to celebrate her birthday and revealed that she will perform starting in May 2022 in Las Vegas.

Anita Baker, who turned 64 on Wednesday, Jan. 26, signed the tweet “ABXO,” but did not give any further details on her future performances.https://twitter.com/IAMANITABAKER/status/1486209081496981506?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1486209081496981506%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bet.com%2Farticle%2Fte8hpu%2Fanita-baker-las-vegas-residency-happy-birthday

The last time Anita Baker performed live was at a five-show residency at the Venetian Theater in Las Vegas in May and June of 2019 as part of her Farewell Concert Series.However, in 2022 we will be saying “Welcome Back”

The great Anita Baker also took to social media to announce that she has new music on the way as well.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Let’s check out some of the best moments of Anita Baker and fan reactions of her return:

Anita Baker Celebrates Birthday, Announcing Return to Live Stage!  was originally published on classixphilly.com

1.

2. Anita Baker – Sweet Love (Later Archive 2004)

3.

4. Anita Baker – “Giving You The Best That I Got”

5.

6. Body & Soul

7. Angel

8.

9.

10. 0:02 / 4:24 You Bring Me Joy

Latest

Death Rate Of Black Children Increased By 17%…

New data suggests that child welfare services were severely affected by the global pandemic after the revelation that 504 Black…
01.01.70

Dating Apps Can Be Deadly For Black Women:…

Dating apps can be the answer to a hopeless romantic's dream, and it can also be completely life-altering. The tragic…
12.07.41

Georgia Pastor Curtis Keith Bankston Accused Of Trapping…

Griffin Police department accuse Georgia Pastor Curtis Keith Bankston & wife, Sophia Simm Bankston of false imprisonment.
01.01.70

Cheryl Hickmon The Beloved President Of Delta Sigma…

Cheryl A. Hickmon was elected the president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated in November of 2021. Hickmon was batting…
07.11.37

Florida Bill Being Pushed To Help White People…

It appears a new bill is being pushed in Florida that will prohibit schools and businesses from causing what's described…
12.27.36

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds…

Cannabis prevents Covid? According to a recent laboratory study, cannabis compounds prevented the virus that causes Covid-19 from penetrating healthy…
01.01.70

Whole Foods Doubles Down On Banning Employees From…

The Amazon-owned supermarket chain Whole Foods is doubling down on its policy banning workers from wearing masks emblazoned with the…
01.01.70

Emmett Till & Mom Mamie Till-Mobley To Be…

The gruesome 1955 lynching of Black teen Emmett Till ignited a civil rights movement led by his mom, Mamie Till-Mobley,…
12.13.30

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Sentenced To Life In Prison

During Friday's sentencing, Judge Timothy Walmsley remarked that "sentencing does not generally provide closure," saying that is unfortunate for Arbery's…
01.01.70

‘Hotel Karen’ Attacks Black Man At The Hilton…

In the latest episode of "When Karens Attack," a white woman took matters into her own hands by attacking a…
05.26.25
Close