CLOSE
Antonio Brown
HomePhotos

NFL’s Antonio Brown Accused Of Rape By Former Trainer, OJ Chimes In & Twitter Reacts

Posted September 11, 2019

Oakland Raiders v Arizona Cardinals

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

The saga of star NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to be loaded with all the struggle. The current New England Patriots player has been charged with sexual assault and rape by a former trainer, who has filed a lawsuit against him.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Reports TMZ:

The woman behind the lawsuit, who identifies herself as Britney Taylor, says she was hired by Brown as a personal trainer. Taylor claims the first incident happened in June 2017 during a training session when “Brown exposed himself and kissed [her] without her consent.”

Taylor then describes a second alleged incident … “Later that month, Brown, while positioned behind her, began masturbating near her without her knowledge and ejaculated on her back.”

Taylor claims the first incident occurred at Brown’s home in Pittsburgh and the second incident occurred at Brown’s home in Florida.

According to the lawsuit, filed in federal court in Florida, Taylor claims Brown bragged about the incident to her in “profane and angry text messages.”

Several months later, the accuser claims Brown reached out to her to express contrition and “begged forgiveness.”

Brown issued a statement through his lawyer vehemently denying Taylor’s claims. He contends their sexual relationship was consensual.

The New England Patriots also issued a statement basically saying they are aware of the civil lawsuit, and the NFL is investigating.

You’re innocent until proven guilty, but he drama surrounding AB is getting out of control.

Reportedly, Taylor is seeking compensation for “physical injuries, pain and suffering, humiliation, embarrassment, stress and anxiety, loss of self-esteem and self-confidence, and emotional pain and suffering.”

Peep the reactions below.

NFL’s Antonio Brown Accused Of Rape By Former Trainer, OJ Chimes In & Twitter Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Someone take OJ’s phone…

2. And the alleged texts are making their way online already…

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Latest
Biking While Black: Las Vegas Cops Killed Black…

A Black Las Vegas man was arrested last week after police initially stopped him for not having proper lighting and…
09.12.19
7-Year-Old Surprised With Free Trip to Disney World…

https://youtu.be/nyWzcq3va7M For two years, 7-year-old Jermaine Bell saved roughly $100 to help fund his family’s dream vacation to Disneyland. But…
09.11.19
NBA Bans “Ninja-Style” Headbands Ahead Of Upcoming Season

The NBA has gone through several stylistic changes over the decades, with athletes introducing their own flair to the standard…
09.11.19
Rest In Power: Joan Johnson, The Queen Of…

The iconic co-founder of the Johnson Products Company passed on September 6 after battling with complications from a 2005 car…
09.11.19
Spelman To Establish Center Of Excellence For Minority…

Spelman College is establishing the Center of Excellence for Minority Women in STEM after receiving a $2 million grant from…
09.10.19
Restaurant Employee ‘Mistakenly’ Addresses Woman Named Nyjah As…

Nyjah Vest went to a Mexican restaurant on September 7 and reportedly received a receipt with much more than the…
09.10.19
Charity That Got $200K From NFL’s Inspire Change…

The partnership between the NFL and Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation has come under an avalanche of criticism, egged on in no…
09.10.19
Residents Of Bahamas Evacuating To U.S. Told To…

Residents of The Bahamas looking to flee the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Dorian were en route to…
09.10.19
Fade Served: McDonald’s Employee Choked & 2-Pieced A…

Fast food chains continue to be hotbeds for hotheads even without chicken sandwiches on the menu. Over the weekend, a…
09.10.19
Kawhi Leonard’s Sister Accused Of Killing 84-Year-Old Woman

Her situation involves a whole laundry list of crazy allegations including assault & battery, elder abuse, robbery and murder.
09.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close