real housewives of potomac
HomePhotos

Who Is The New Real Housewives Of Potomac Friend, Askale Davis? [PHOTOS]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

With the departure of Monique Samuels, Real Housewives of Potomac has introduced some new faces to the show, Mia Thornton and Askale Davis.  Coming in as a friend of Robyn Dixon. Davis hopped right into the Potomac drama by being the group’s newest mediator and is known for asking questions that viewers are thinking.

The newcomer stepped into the circle with assisting Robyn with her hat line, Embellished and has captured viewers ever since.  Bravo describes Askale as a “bubbly, fashionable mother of three with a proud Ethiopian heritage. She also goes by the name ‘Ethi-Oprah,’ but unlike her namesake, she likes to stir the pot.”

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Aside from being a fashionista and a mother, she’s a community engagement manager for the K-12 Advocacy team for the United Negro College Fund. She’s a graduate of Howard University and has a bachelor of science degree in biology and chemistry. The UNCF’s website says that the housewife has a “passion for urban education and advocacy” which started when she was a tutor for public charter schools in Washington D.C. during her last years of college. In her career, she’s worked impacting urban education and workforce readiness within the D.C. and Indianapolis, Indiana area. 

We also get an introduction to her husband, Dre Davis who’s she’s been married to since 2018.  The couple has two children together, Jonas and Ava, and Dre has two children from his previous relationship, creating a blended family which she opened up about on social media.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Her husband Dre is currently the Director of Talent and Influencer Relations of the content-sharing platform Fanbase. In an interview with Essence, he explained his goal with the platform stating, “I’m excited to be joining the Fanbase team and dive into the incredible work we’re starting this year. Disparities in the social media landscape are nothing new but my hope is through Fanbase we innovate new ways that reverse the systemic problems many of these young creators, especially Black creators, face every day with monetization. With the support already coming in from big names across industries like Snoop Dogg [and others] we really are on the precipice of some important and impactful work ahead.”

On top of Fanbase, he’s an active founder of Blue Alley Touring and spearheads Supergiant Records which manages artists like Keyshia Cole, The-Dream, G Herbo, and Polo G.

Ahead of the reunion that will be coming soon, fans have already Askale a fan favorite, and hoping that she becomes a permanent wife on the show.

DON’T MISS IT…

Candiace Dillard’s Body Shaming Shade On ‘RHOP’ Is Cringe-Worthy

RHOP Star Wendy Osefo Poses In Ivy Park Gear Amid Body Shaming Controversy

Gary’s Tea: Jamal Bryant Pulls Out His Book Of Receipts On RHOP’s Monique Samuels [WATCH]

Who Is The New Real Housewives Of Potomac Friend, Askale Davis? [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Latest

Howard Protester Claims Students Hospitalized After ‘Coughing Up Blood’…

A freshman at Howard University took to her social media to address issues that plagued the students at the historically…
01.01.70

Facebook Reportedly Planning “Rebrand” With New Name

Facebook is reportedly hoping a new name can help it shed its troubled image.
01.01.70

Howard University Students Stand Firm In Demands As…

Joining Howard students Tuesday afternoon in a show of solidarity, D.C. Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George put the battle…
02.20.58

Philadelphia Woman Raped On Train While Onlookers Recorded…

A woman in North Philadelphia not only had to endure being raped on a commuter train, but also ended up…
01.09.58

Apple Finally Unveils Its New MacBook Pros, Expect…

Apple is coming for all of your coins in 2021.
05.18.57

Colin Powell, First Black Secretary Of State And…

The retired four-star general and former secretary of state passed due to COVID-19 complications, his family said.
01.01.70

Moving Beyond the Hashtag ‘Me Too.’ Movement Celebrates…

On Thursday, Oct. 21, the group will lead a conversation putting 'me too' in context with the broader global fight…
03.10.56

Florida’s New Medical Marijuana Licensing Rule Allegedly Discriminates…

Nikki Fried believes DeSantis' new medical marijuana licensing rule will increase the application fees for protected black farmers by more…
01.01.70

Dr. Fauci Encourages Vaccinated Families To Enjoy Trick…

Last year experts said it was too risky but this year...
09.20.52

Jon Gruden Resigns As Raiders Head Coach After…

Gruden was in the midst of a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders at the time of his resignation.
01.01.70
Close