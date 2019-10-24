If there was ever a time of the year where celebrities pull out all the stops, its Halloween. Their creativity level elevates in a way that is somewhat explosive. The looks you see are sometimes genius, sometimes outlandish, and most times memorable. Lots of celebrities use the day as an opportunity to pay homage to their favorite artists, while others poke fun at themselves, and others.
We’ve seen some great costumes over the years. Celebrities have put real effort, thought and dedication into a functional look that will have everyone talking. Beyonce’s Halloween costumes are always on point and perfectly executed. She shows us there are levels to this.
If you’re tired of seeing the typical witch, sexy nurse, or cop get ups, check out 15 of the best celebrity costumes to hit the scene.
15 Of The Best Celebrity Costumes To Hit The Scene was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. BEYONCE AS FLO-JO AND JAY-Z AS TOMMIE SMITH, 2018
The dynamic duo that is Jay-Z and Beyonce always win in the Halloween costume department. In fact, we could create a gallery dedicated solely to their creative, inspirational costumes. In 2018, Beyonce dressed as the legendary Florence Griffith Joyner, better known as Flo-Jo, while her husband posed as track and field runner Tommie Smith.
2. LUPITA NYONG’O AS CHER FROM CLUELESS, 2018Source:Getty
No matter how we feel about Stacy Dash, her role as an entitled airhead in the movie, “Clueless” will always be memorable. Lupita NAILED her rendition of Dion.
3. WINNE HARLOW AS RUPAUL, 2018Source:Getty
Okay, hear me out. Winnie Harlow dressed up as RuPaul and absolutely killed it. This is a great look for so many reasons. Not only does she look flawless, she actually recreated an iconic look in RuPaul’s career. I’m certain she made him proud.
4. CARDI B AS CRUELLA DE VIL, 2017Source:Getty
Cardi B’s commitment to fashion is uncanny. I mean honestly, her costume as Cruella De Vil is no different from her front row appearances during fashion week.
5. BEYONCE, TINA LAWSON, & BLUE IVY AS SALT N PEPPA, 2016
I’m almost positive Salt N Peppa lost it when they saw that the Carter-Lawson clan dressed up as them for Halloween. Beyonce loves to pay homage to her faves by creating a costume around their talents.
6. RIHANNA AND CREW AS TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES, 2014Source:Getty
Have you seen a better looking set of turtles? Rihanna and friends gave their best “turtle power” pose in the streets on New York.
7. KARRUECHE AS LIL KIM, 2014
Lil Kim is a popular costume to recreate. She’s given us so many iconic looks! Karrueche decided to channel her inner “Crush on You” vibe with this all blue ensemble. She BODIED this costume from head to toe.
8. KELLY ROWLAND AS GRACE JONES, 2017Source:Getty
Come all the way through, Kelly! No one does Grace Jones better than Grace Jones, but Kelly is a solid second. This Strange’ costume is legendary!
9. TEYANA TAYLOR AS JOANNE THE SCAMMER, 2016
Iconic! Internet sensation Joanne the Scammer took the social media world by storm with her over-the-top Caucasian scamming. In 2016, everyone threw on a crooked wig, fur coat and smeared red lipstick – including Teyana Taylor.
10. CYNTHIA BAILEY AS 50 CENT, 2017
Cynthia Bailey makes one fine lookin’ man! In 2017, she got dressed up as 50 Cent and I now I can’t unsee this!
11. PUFF DADDY AS THE KING, 2015Source:Getty
It’s only right that Diddy would attend his Emperor’s Ball dressed as the King that he is. Puff plays no games when it comes to his Halloween costumes. This is actually kind of low key for him.
12. NAS AS RICHARD PRYOR, 2017
Nas is so laid back that you don’t really expect him to partake in the Halloween festivities. In 2017, he paid homage to comedian Richard Pryor with this red suit, thick mustache, and perfectly shaped afro.
13. GABRIELLE & DWAYNE WADE AS MILLI VANILLI, 2017
These two are one of the cutest celebrity couples. Of course they’d come up with a genius costume that requires matching outfits, a song, and a dance. Gabrielle Union Wade and Dwayne Wade dressed up as the Grammy award winning duo Milli Vanilli.
14. BEYONCE AS TONI BRAXTON, 2018
Beyonce did such an amazing job with this costume that even Toni Braxton was left in awe. And peep the caption. Bey was sure to let Toni know how much of an inspiration she is to us all.
15. LIZZO AS URSULA, 2018
Marketing and promotion at it’s finest. Lizzo dressed up as Ursula from “The Little Mermaid” to kill two birds with one stone. Impromptu audition and a costume at the same damn time.