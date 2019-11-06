CLOSE
black celebrities , United Kingdom
HomePhotos

Celebrating Stars From Across The Pond

Posted November 6, 2019

Did you know that some of the hottest stars in Hollywood are from the United Kingdom including Daniel Kaluuya, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Cynthia Erivo?

I know, I know, many of you are like, “Duh, we know that”, but you’ll be surprised how many people still do not know that Idris Elba is not from the United States!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Check out the list below to learn about some more British imports and let us know if any surprised you in the comment section below.

Celebrating Stars From Across The Pond  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1. David Oyelowo

David Oyelowo Source:Getty

2. Thandie Newton

Thandie Newton Source:Getty

3. Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya Source:Getty

4. Jorja Smith

Jorja Smith Source:Lourdes Sukari

5. Chiwetel Ejiofor

Chiwetel Ejiofor Source:Getty

6. Marsha Ambrosius

Marsha Ambrosius Source:Getty

7. Idris Elba

Idris Elba Source:Getty

8. Leona Lewis

Leona Lewis Source:Getty

9. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo Source:Getty

10. Ella Mai

Ella Mai Source:On-SitePhotos.com
Latest
LeBron James Is Building Temporary Housing For Families…

LeBron James is seriously dedicated to helping his students, and he proves that time and time again. The baller is now…
11.07.19
High School Teacher Who Wore Blackface While Pretending…

These white folks just don’t learn. A California high school teacher who dressed up as Common for Halloween decided he…
11.07.19
Where Is Alexis Crawford? Clark Atlanta Student Has…

An anxious Georgia family awaits news about their loved one, Alexis Crawford, a student at Clark Atlanta University who has…
11.06.19
Florida Woman Sues Massage Envy For Refusing To…

A Florida woman is suing a popular massage parlor chain for refusing to provide her with services because of her…
11.06.19
Kim Kardashian-West Joins Fight To Free Rodney Reed

Kim Kardashian is once again utilizing her celebrity status to lobby to help get a wrongfully convicted man set free.…
11.06.19
Buffalo Wild Wings Employees Fired Over Racist Seating…

Two employees who participated in the racist moving of black patrons at a Buffalo Wild Wings have been fired. As…
11.05.19
New Yorkers Stage Mass Turnstile Jumping In BKTo…

Once again New Yorkers are standing up against the powers that be. Over the weekend locals took underground to disrupt…
11.05.19
Mucho, Mucho Amor: Famed Latino Astrologist Walter Mercado…

As if things for the Latino community couldn’t get any worse in the age of Donald Trump, over the weekend…
11.05.19
Weird News: Man Finds Molded Marijuana That He…

Sometimes weed smokers hide their stash TOO good. According to NYDailyNews, an Australian man went to the doctor after suffering from severe sinus…
11.04.19
Libertad: Mexico Releases Video Of The Failed Attempt…

A few weeks ago it was reported that Mexican authorities took a monumental “L” when they attempted to arrest the…
11.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close