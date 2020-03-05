CLOSE
Black-ish
Tracee Ellis Ross & Anthony Anderson Go Apes**t For Upcoming ‘Black-ish’ Episode

Posted March 5, 2020

There are so many things ABC’s hit show Black-ish gets right…and their ability to recreate iconic Black cultural moments is definitely one of them! (Think: Their Halloween costumes last year!) Of course, 2020 is no different.

On Wednesday (March 5), its star Tracee Ellis Ross shared this amazing picture of her and co-star Anthony Anderson channeling their best Beyonce and JAY-Z in the beloved 2018 “Apeshit” video for the upcoming March 17 episode.

Rocking that long blondish crimped ponytail, pink silk suit and drenched in diamonds, Tracee is a split image of Queen Bey! And Anthony with his natural twists and light blue-green suit doesn’t look too bad either!

Slay y’all!

 

Just peep the side-by-side comparison! It’s clear that Michelle R. Cole, the show’s Costume Designer, knows her stuff! Brava Michelle!

 

The episode this recreation is for is titled “Best Supporting Husband, which is about Dre spiraling when Rainbow is elected to the prestigious California Board of Medicine, and the invitation for the annual fundraising gala is addressed to Dr. Rainbow Johnson and guest. (Lord, you know his frail ego is about to lose it!)

We can’t wait to see how it all plays out. In the meantime, here are some behind the scene pics of the episode. Enjoy!

 

