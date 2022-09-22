Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Usually, when you see Nia Long’s name trending on Twitter, it’s a Nia Long appreciation post that went viral. But today, the beloved actress is making headlines after it was revealed her fiance, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, cheated on her with someone on his staff. Udoka is facing a season-long suspension and social suicide after committing the unbelievable atrocity. Udoka was engaged in an “improper intimate and consensual relationship” with a female on staff, which is a violation of the organization’s guidelines, ESPN reports.

Black men quickly lit his a** up.

Nia and Ime have been together since 2010 when they also announced the birth of their son. They later got engaged in 2015 but never tied the knot. The Best Man actress revealed, in an interview with Essence, she doesn’t understand the institution of marriage.

“Love is complicated, let’s just start there,” she told Essence. “And then you start a marriage, which I’ve never been married. And there’s a reason for that because I don’t know that I need to say ‘I do’ to prove to you that I love you. But also, what does marriage really [mean]… that you own me now and I own you? I don’t get that part.”

She added, “I understand the religious aspect of marriage. That is beautiful and it’s fantastical and it’s dreamy and it’s every girl’s fantasy to have that moment. But I don’t know that I need that to feel like I’m in a partnership that’s working.”

It hasn’t been revealed who the other woman in the scandal is, but Internet sleuths are on the case, pointing out there aren’t many women who work for the franchise.

Between Ime cheating on Nia Long, Khloe Kardashian, and Tristan Thompson having another baby by surrogacy, and Adam Levine trying to name his unborn child after his side chick; we’re done with mercury in retrograde.

Black Men Rip Ime Udoka For Cheating On Nia Long was originally published on hellobeautiful.com