Another week, another fabulous set of Black-owned beauty products to indulge in! In case you’ve been living under a rock, Black creatives have taken over the beauty world. Whether you prefer to do your shopping on line or in-store these days, you can find a plethora of brands to shop from and we couldn’t be more than happy.

We’re all about uplifting and celebrating our likeminded brothers and sisters. And since it has become mush easier to scoop up our must-have products without having to worry about any adverse effects while using them (i.e. ashy-looking foundation), we make it a point to always support all Black creatives.

Whether you need a detangling brush to smooth through your curly mane, a nourishing body polish to exfoliate and smooth away dead skin or anything in between, you can always count on Black beauty brands to deliver. Plus, most of their products can be used by the whole family, which will always come in major clutch.

You already know what time it is! Sift through your wallet and grab your credit card because we are giving you this week’s must-buy Black beauty products from some of our favorite brands. Happy shopping!

5 Black-Owned Beauty Products Worth Adding To Your Arsenal was originally published on hellobeautiful.com