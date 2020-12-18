CLOSE
5 Black-Owned Beauty Products Worth Adding To Your Arsenal

Posted December 18, 2020

Another week, another fabulous set of Black-owned beauty products to indulge in! In case you’ve been living under a rock, Black creatives have taken over the beauty world. Whether you prefer to do your shopping on line or in-store these days, you can find a plethora of brands to shop from and we couldn’t be more than happy.

We’re all about uplifting and celebrating our likeminded brothers and sisters. And since it has become mush easier to scoop up our must-have products without having to worry about any adverse effects while using them (i.e. ashy-looking foundation), we make it a point to always support all Black creatives.

Whether you need a detangling brush to smooth through your curly mane, a nourishing body polish to exfoliate and smooth away dead skin or anything in between, you can always count on Black beauty brands to deliver. Plus, most of their products can be used by the whole family, which will always come in major clutch.

You already know what time it is! Sift through your wallet and grab your credit card because we are giving you this week’s must-buy Black beauty products from some of our favorite brands. Happy shopping!

1. People of Color LILI’UOKALANI

People of Color LILI'UOKALANI Source:People of Color

With the holiday season in full swing, you can;t go wrong by rocking a festive manicure. And the People of Color LILI’UOKALANI nail polish ($12.00, Peopleofcolor.com) makes for a chic option. This emerald green is named after Queen Lili’uokalani the first woman to rule Hawaii. It has a luminous and decadent hue that can make melanin-rich complexions pop.

2. Hair Rules Aloe-Grapefruit Purifying Shampoo

Hair Rules Aloe-Grapefruit Purifying Shampoo Source:Hair Rules

It’s easy to be left with product build-up and debris after using a variety of hair-styling products. So, it’s always smart to reach for a clarifying shampoo that can restore balance in your mane. That’s why we’re smitten with the Hair Rules Aloe-Grapefruit Purifying Shampoo ($24.99, Hairrules.com). This rich, lathering formula combines soothing aloe and clarifying grapefruit with mild cleansers to decongest and revive your locks without stripping your hair.

3. Sienna Naturals Daily Elixir

Sienna Naturals Daily Elixir Source:Sienna Naturals

Speaking of haircare necessities, the Sienna Naturals Daily Elixir ($22.00, Siennanaturals.com) is another product worth adding to your collection. This scalp treatment is full of nutrients and essentials oils that helps to balance and refresh your scalp in between wash days.

4. Gilded Brightening Body Polish

Gilded Brightening Body Polish Source:Gilded

No matter what products you use in your bodycare routine, a body polish is a must for healthy-looking skin. This product helps to remove dead skin to reveal brighter-looking skin and gives your skin a smooth and supple feel. The Gilded Brightening Body Polish($46.00, Glidedbody.com) is formulated with organic sugar, lychee fruit extracts, vitamins and minerals that come together to improve the texture, tone and overall condition of your skin.

5. Felicia Leatherwood Detangler Brush – TRAVEL SIZE (Black Marble)

Felicia Leatherwood Detangler Brush - TRAVEL SIZE (Black Marble) Source:Felicia Leatherwood

If you have thick, natural hair, you may struggle to detangle your mane on wash days. Thankfully, Felicia Leatherwood Detangler Brush ($17.99, Brushwiththebest.com) can smooth out tangles with ease. This brush is designed with wide-spaced flexi-bristles that  glide easily through hair without breaking or damaging your hair strands. This allows  the brush to gently smooth out knots and move with your hair without pain or discomfort.

