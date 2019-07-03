CLOSE
Black Twitter Celebrates Halle Bailey Being Tapped To Play ‘The Little Mermaid’s’ Ariel

Posted July 3, 2019

Baby! Black Girl Magic is in full-effect!

It looks Chloe x Halle member Halle Bailey is about to take over the Disney world after being tapped play Ariel in the studio’s upcoming live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid.”

According to Variety, while the film’s director Rob Marshall (“Chicago”) has spent the last couple of months meeting with talent, insiders say Bailey was only his favorite from jump.

“After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” Marshall said in a statement.

Bailey will playing alongside Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina, while Melissa McCarthy is in talks to play Ursula with Lizzo being clear she wouldn’t mind playing the villain.

Even better?

Variety pointed out that “The Little Mermaid” will incorporate original songs from the 1989 animated hit as well as new ones from original composer Alan Menken and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Of course, Black Twitter is here for the “Grown-ish” actress’ come up, that and they are clear that they will defend the 19-year-old to any racist hater who is mad that this beautiful young Black woman is playing a fictional white mermaid.

