Shaun King

Black Twitter Hauls Shaun King Out The Paint For Bullying Writer With Lawsuit

Posted January 17, 2019

2018 BET Awards -Show

Shaun King has undoubtedly used his large platform to be on the right side of justice more often than not, but his recent actions on Twitter reveal that he’s using that same platform to harm those he typically protects. A writer by the name of Clarissa Brooks put out a tweet that took a jab at King that she later deleted, only for the activist to dredge it back up with legal bullying and tough talk.

Brooks tweeted on Jan. 7, “Are folks going to hold Shaun King accountable to money he ‘raised’ for Cyntoia? Or is that going to disappear as well…” which prompted King to issue the first of many missives towards Brooks and amassing an Avengers-like lineup of legal representation including Benjamin Crump and Lee Merritt on Wednesday (Jan. 16).

Right.

While King certainly has the right to defend himself, the lengths he went to try and prove that he isn’t to be trifled with seemed harsh on the surface and betrays much of what he’s stood for over the past few years. This has led to an overwhelming number of Black Twitter users giving King the business for flexing muscle when Brooks had already deleted the tweet and was attempting to move on from the matter.

Check out Black Twitter getting Shaun King out the paint for going lawsuit ham below.

