black beauty , black women beauty brands
Top Beauty Brands Owned By Black Women

Posted February 15, 2020

In industries where darker skin tones are often ignored, it is great to see the impact that Black women entrepreneurs are making in beauty and fashion.

This is a welcome turn, since black consumers account for a considerable amount of both industries’ product sales and revenue.

Are you interested in buying black in 2020? Here are 10 great beauty and fashion brands that you should shop right away (in no particular order of favorites)!

Top Beauty Brands Owned By Black Women  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. BEAUTY BY AFRICA MIRANDA FACIAL ELIXIR

2. BENEATH YOUR MASK

Let’s talk about our Illuminate Clarifying Face Mask! It took me an entire year to get this formula exactly where I wanted it. The goal was to have a pore tightening, clarifying and brightening mask that didn’t dry your skin out. Every mask I tried was too drying and harsh for my skin. So in addition to the detoxing clays, lavender, camu camu, rose petal, neem & turmeric, we added honey, coconut milk and aloe vera to our formula. These ingredients combine to brighten & soften skin, reduce acne and fade hyper-pigmentation while leaving skin soft, supple and hydrated. Add a few drops of our Nourish Skin & Hair Serum for that extra glow! Are you masking with us today?🖤💫⠀⠀

3. The Crayon Case Cosmetics

4. THE LIP BAR

5. FENTY BEAUTY

6. House of Uni

7. Pat McGrath Labs

8. COTTON CANARY

9. STELLA HUES

#Levy #2.0 Chrome @stellahues

10. SHEILA GRAY COLLECTION

