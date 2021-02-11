CLOSE
Brandy
Here Are 5 Times Brandy Norwood’s Braids Were Hair Goals

Posted February 11, 2021

29th Annual DIVAS Simply Singing On World AIDS Day

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

You can’t discuss urban culture without talking about Brandy Norwood. She was the girl next door we related to via her sitcom, Moesha. When she wasn’t exercising her acting chops, she was serenading us with classic R&B music. 

Among Brandy’s long list of contributions, is her sense of style that has inspired an entire generation. I know I’m not the only person to show my mother a picture of Moesha’s shoulder-length box braids and ask for it to be my next hairstyle. Brandy’s hair has always been hair goals. She’s constructed just about every braided style you could think of and made them work on every single red carpet.

A lot of us have grown up with Brandy. From her TV show and movie roles to her amazing musical collection and fun sense of style, we’ve seen her develop into the woman she is today. In honor of her 42nd birthday (2/11), we’re taking a look at 5 times Brandy’s braids were hair goals. 

 

1. BRANDY NORWOOD AT CLUB INTA’S, 1994

BRANDY NORWOOD AT CLUB INTA'S, 1994 Source:Getty

Brandy stepped out on the scene with the ultimate ‘girl next door’ persona. Here she is for an appearance at Club Inta’s in Chicago clad in a plaid dress and her signature shoulder-length braids.

I’m sure at the time of this photo, she had no clue her hair would become this iconic. The singer is singlehandedly responsible for most of the braided styles in the 90’s.

2. BRANDY NORWOOD AT THE 50TH ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS, 1998

BRANDY NORWOOD AT THE 50TH ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS, 1998 Source:Getty

By now, Brandy Norwood showed us that rocking braids on the red carpet is a look of elegance. The singer went back to her signature look on the red carpet of the 50th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

3. BRANDY NORWOOD ‘MOESHA’ PROMO SHOTS, 1999

BRANDY NORWOOD 'MOESHA' PROMO SHOTS, 1999 Source:Getty

It was rumored that Brandy’s braids were actually a lace front wig. Can you imagine? Here the actress is posing for a round of promo shots for her hit TV show ‘Moesha’.

4. BRANDY NORWOOD AT THE 29TH ANNUAL DIVAS SIMPLY SINGING ON WORLD AIDS DAY, 2019

BRANDY NORWOOD AT THE 29TH ANNUAL DIVAS SIMPLY SINGING ON WORLD AIDS DAY, 2019 Source:Getty

Fast forward to 2019 with Brandy Norwood at the 29th Annual DIVAS Simply Singing On World AIDS Day event. The singer and actress still rocks her beautiful braids with style and grace.

5. BRANDY NORWOOD AT THE SOUL TRAIN MUSIC AWARDS, 2020

BRANDY NORWOOD AT THE SOUL TRAIN MUSIC AWARDS, 2020 Source:Getty

Brandy attended the 2020 Soul Train Awards presented by BET. The R&B legend stayed true to her style by rocking a modern-day version of her signature braids. Instead of shoulder-length hair, the singer went for waist-length, coppery blond braids.

