Brandy , Monica
Brandy & Monica Announced As Next VERZUZ Match Up, 90s Girl Next Door Twitter Grabs Block Wedges

Posted August 24, 2020

Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

90s R&B fans are finally getting the long-awaited showdown between Brandy and Monica.

On Saturday (August 22), Swizz Beatz and Timbaland took to Instagram to announce the next VERZUZ match-up would be between Brandy and Monica, and many fans were excited to see the two go head to head for the first time since their 1997 collaborative track “The Boy Is Mine.”

“Get ready for the queens!” the official Verzuz Instagram teased, with a sleek split image of the singers’ faces.

As one fan pointed out, even without the long-time feud the match-up is still one for the history books with both of the talented women having an extensive catalog of hits.

While many are excited about the matchup, it didn’t stop 90s Girl Next Door Twitter from choosing sides and getting a little catty about it, causing true fans of the artists to remind them what the Verzuz series is really about.

Last month, Brandy dropped her seventh studio album B7, her first in eight years and Monica revealed during an interview on The Kenny Burns Show earlier this year that she plans on releasing an album on her own imprint at a later date.

The highly anticipated and iconic Verzuz battle is slated to go down Monday (Aug 31) at 8pm EST on Instagram and Apple Music.

Check out more of Black Twitter’s reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Brandy & Monica Announced As Next VERZUZ Match Up, 90s Girl Next Door Twitter Grabs Block Wedges  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

