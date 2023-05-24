Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Queen of Rock and Roll, Tina Turner, has gained her wings. The 83 year old famed singer died today (May 24) in Switzerland. Though the news of her passing comes with great sadness, it also gives a moment to celebrate the many contributions she has given to music over the years. Check out a gallery of Tina Turner’s hits to celebrate her dynamic life filled with soul, dance and rock and roll.

The announcement came from the iconic singer’s verified Facebook account just hours ago. Turner died at 83 years old in Switzerland, where the Tennessee native resided. Tina rose from humble beginnings, notoriously overcoming an abusive marriage and going on to become one of the most beloved and famed artists of all-time.

The statement regarding the news of her death shared on her Facebook page read:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Celebrities and fans of the undoubtedly talented and legendary singer rushed to social media to share their deepest condolences. Actress Angela Bassett, who famously portrayed Turner, shared her love for the gifted performer.

Alongside Bassett, other notable celebrities like Erykah Badu, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, and Mick Jagger all paid their respects to the entertainer online.

Rest easy to the Queen of Rock and Roll!

While we continue to honor the life and legacy of Tina Turner, check out some of her undeniable hits below:

Celebrate The Queen of Rock and Roll Tina Turner With Her Undeniable Hits [Videos] was originally published on globalgrind.com