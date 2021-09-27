miguel
HomePhotos

When It’s Over: 5 Power Couples We Still Can’t Believe Broke Up

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

After three years of marriage and an impressive 17 years as a couple, we’re sad to report that R&B sensation Miguel and his model wife Nazanin Mandi have officially announced their separation.

People reports that the pair have been separate “for some time now” according to a rep for both parties, who further added the very common statement, “the couple both wish each other well.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

 

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

While this news may be heartbreaking for diehard fans of the Kaleidoscope Dream singer or one of Nazanin’s 1.7 million followers on Instagram, for the rest of us it’s just the latest in a long line of love droughts that we’ve had to endure from a third-person perspective over the years. For all the matching red carpet looks, all those social media serenades of love and every anniversary that made us outsiders feel the FOMO of Cupid’s arrow, it only took one joint statement and a IG wipeout to make those once-treasured memories simply disappear.

To be quite honest, the split between Miguel and Nazanin reminded us of five other couples that put onlookers in a similar state of shock after announcing the end of their relationship. It’s not to say that you should live vicariously through a couple you’ll probably only ever see on TV — this is Hollywood we’re talking about! — but there’s something about these doomed pairs that really makes you question whether it’s even all worth it.

From a pop diva that replaced her famous ex with another famous ex within a few weeks, to a hip-hop king and his scream-singing ex-wife that barely get along for the kids, take a look at five power couples that sadly saw their spark fade out. Forever in our hearts…

When It’s Over: 5 Power Couples We Still Can’t Believe Broke Up  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Ashanti & Nelly

Ashanti & Nelly Source:Getty

It’s been years since we’ve seen these two together, but the Country Grammar emcee might want that old thing back after their brief exchange at the recent Ja Rule & Fat Joe VERZUZ battle.

2. Carmelo Anthony & La La

Carmelo Anthony & La La Source:Getty

We really were rooting for these two, but who could blame La La for leaving after that wild story about the premature twins he allegedly fathered.

3. Saweetie & Quavo

Saweetie & Quavo Source:Getty

Once thought to be the Jay-Z & Beyoncé of hip-hop’s new era, these two soon turned into the new age Chris Brown & Rihanna after a leaked video showed them getting into an altercation….over a Call Of Duty luggage at that!

4. Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Source:Getty

The way J.Lo went from A-Rod back to Ben Affleck in a matter of weeks is a part of the game that we hope no one with a $350 million net worth ever has to experience again. We feel your pain, Roddy.

5. Nas & Kelis

Nas & Kelis Source:Getty

While the reason for their split is very understandable — abuse should never be tolerated in any relationship — the creativity between these two during the good times will forever be missed.

Latest

Mom Blames Daughter’s ‘Picking Cotton’ Homecoming Sign On…

A Missouri homecoming sign bearing racist, anti-Black language and shown off by two white teens is being blamed in part…
01.01.70

Watch: Krazy Karen Gets Sprayed In The Face…

A white woman was caught on video attacking Black men with her iPad in a subway car. The men fought…
05.12.34

R. Kelly Guilty Verdict: The Critical Role Kim…

A popular sentiment being expressed in the wake of R. Kelly's guilty verdict following his sex trafficking trial has been…
01.01.70

Black Google Employee Kicked Off Campus After Security…

Angel Onuoha an associate product manager at Google was allegedly stopped by a security guard after someone at the mega…
09.19.33

Haitian Migrants: Does The U.S. Have A Legal…

An expert on refugee law and policy unpacks what went on at the U.S. border and whether the Biden administration…
10.13.31

Jelani Day Found Dead After Missing Grad Student’s…

Jelani Day, a graduate student from Illinois who went missing nearly a month ago, was found dead earlier this month…
04.15.30

Sweet Nothings: Man Stabbed McDonald’s Customer After Argument…

The suspect stabbed the man after he tried to intervene between a security guard and the assailant over the amount…
01.01.70

After Pfizer’s News Of Promising Vaccine Results, Concerns…

Getting the vaccine approved and available for children under 12 is only half the battle. Vaccine equity concerns continue despite…
01.01.70

Landlord Goes Viral After Evicting Tenant For 2…

One landlord recently found himself at a crossroads of either keeping his business afloat or having a heart for a…
10.25.27

Black Families Get New Answers In Ancestry Thanks…

In a history-changing turn of events, millions of Freedmen’s Bureau records from the 19th century have recently been updated to…
10.26.27
Close