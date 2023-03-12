Cher & Boyfriend aka Amber Rose’s Ex Make Red Carpet Debut

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Cher is clearly living her best life. The renowned singer, 76, was spotted kissing her boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, 36, during their red carpet debut at the Versace show at Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 9.

Yeah, this is the same AE who was dating Amber Rose, and infamously cheated on her with multiple women. Back in late 2021, he even took to Instagram to plead for his family back.

Well obviously, Rose held fast and now AE is entangled with the famed singer who is over twice his age. You can’t make this stuff up.



Cher and the music producer looked smitten as they wrapped their arms around each other for photos. They both flashed cheerful smiles and flaunted their love for all to see.

Both wore head-to-toe Versace for the occasion, of course, with Edwards looking cool in all black; he paired a button-front jacket with a knit polo and dress pants, while the Goddess of Pop went glam in a metallic blue leather jacket embellished with studs and crystals layered atop a matching bondage-style catsuit and platform boots.

The couple’s loved-up outing marked the first time they walked a red carpet together, hinting that they are more serious than ever.

The couple has yet to confirm rumors of their engagement, though.

See photos of the happy couple in the gallery. Also, AE probably doesn’t want the smoke with the OG if he’s caught finagling with any side chicks—just saying.

