Reports Allege Chico DeBarge’s Son Dontae Was Murdered At Age 35
Posted 15 hours ago
Posted 15 hours ago
Darell, El and Chico DeBarge during MBK’s R&B Live Featuring Chico and El DeBarge – November 10, 2003 at B.B. King in New York City (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage / Getty)
Prayers are in order as it is being reported that Dontae Anderson-DeBarge, son of singer Chico DeBarge, was stabbed to death in Los Angeles at the age of 35 years old.
According to a statement by the Los Angeles Police Department obtained by eurweb.com:
“Per Sgt. Fisher, Van Nuys Area Watch Commander, a homicide occurred at the above location. The victim (M/B/35 yrs) was found with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by LAFD. There is no suspect information. The victim is homeless. It is unknown if it is gang-related.”