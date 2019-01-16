CLEO TV Preview Party was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
1. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TXSource:CLEO TV
Chef Jenard, Jake and Jazz Smollett
2. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TXSource:CLEO TV
Cleo TV and Michelle Rice
3. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TXSource:CLEO TV
Martiea Anderson, Tami Honesty, Guest, and Mark McCray
4. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TXSource:CLEO TV
Pat Smith and Mahisha Dellinger
5. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TXSource:CLEO TV
Rahsan-Rahsan Lindsay and Sai Sankoh
6. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TXSource:CLEO TV
Chef Jernard Wells Book Signing
7. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TXSource:CLEO TV
CLEO TV Dallas Ambiance
8. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TXSource:CLEO TV
CLEO TV Dallas Event Ambiance
9. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TXSource:CLEO TV
Alfred Liggins III, Mahisha Dellinger, Michelle Rice and Rahsan-Rahsan Lindsay
10. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TXSource:CLEO TV
Michelle Rice and The Smolletts
11. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TXSource:CLEO TV
Jake and Jazz Speaking
12. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TXSource:CLEO TV
Rahsan-Rahsan speaking
13. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TXSource:CLEO TV
Alfred Liggins III and Chef Jernard Wells
14. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TXSource:CLEO TV
Jeff Meza, Tai Beauchamp, Rahsan-Rahsan
15. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TXSource:CLEO TV
Michelle Rice and Tai Beauchamp
16. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TXSource:CLEO TV
Yodit Tewolde and Claudia Jordan
17. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TXSource:CLEO TV
Michelle Rice, Jazz and Jake Smollett
18. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TXSource:CLEO TV
CURLS Beauty Brand Ambassadors
19. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TXSource:CLEO TV
Alfred Liggins III and Mahisha Dellinger
20. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TXSource:CLEO TV
Jeff Meza, Bianca Ashton and Fred Jackson
21. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TXSource:CLEO TV
Michelle Rice
22. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TXSource:Michael Barrera, Courtesy of TV One
CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TX cleo tv