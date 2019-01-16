CLEO TV

CLEO TV Preview Party

Posted January 16, 2019

CLEO TV Preview Party was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

1. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TX

CLEO TV Preview Party - Dallas, TX Source:CLEO TV

Chef Jenard, Jake and Jazz Smollett

2. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TX

CLEO TV Preview Party - Dallas, TX Source:CLEO TV

Cleo TV and Michelle Rice

3. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TX

CLEO TV Preview Party - Dallas, TX Source:CLEO TV

Martiea Anderson, Tami Honesty, Guest, and Mark McCray

4. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TX

CLEO TV Preview Party - Dallas, TX Source:CLEO TV

Pat Smith and Mahisha Dellinger

5. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TX

CLEO TV Preview Party - Dallas, TX Source:CLEO TV

Rahsan-Rahsan Lindsay and Sai Sankoh

6. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TX

CLEO TV Preview Party - Dallas, TX Source:CLEO TV

Chef Jernard Wells Book Signing

7. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TX

CLEO TV Preview Party - Dallas, TX Source:CLEO TV

CLEO TV Dallas Ambiance

8. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TX

CLEO TV Preview Party - Dallas, TX Source:CLEO TV

CLEO TV Dallas Event Ambiance

9. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TX

CLEO TV Preview Party - Dallas, TX Source:CLEO TV

Alfred Liggins III, Mahisha Dellinger, Michelle Rice and Rahsan-Rahsan Lindsay

10. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TX

CLEO TV Preview Party - Dallas, TX Source:CLEO TV

Michelle Rice and The Smolletts

11. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TX

CLEO TV Preview Party - Dallas, TX Source:CLEO TV

Jake and Jazz Speaking

12. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TX

CLEO TV Preview Party - Dallas, TX Source:CLEO TV

Rahsan-Rahsan speaking

13. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TX

CLEO TV Preview Party - Dallas, TX Source:CLEO TV

Alfred Liggins III and Chef Jernard Wells

14. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TX

CLEO TV Preview Party - Dallas, TX Source:CLEO TV

Jeff Meza, Tai Beauchamp, Rahsan-Rahsan

15. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TX

CLEO TV Preview Party - Dallas, TX Source:CLEO TV

Michelle Rice and Tai Beauchamp

16. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TX

CLEO TV Preview Party - Dallas, TX Source:CLEO TV

Yodit Tewolde and Claudia Jordan

17. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TX

CLEO TV Preview Party - Dallas, TX Source:CLEO TV

Michelle Rice, Jazz and Jake Smollett

18. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TX

CLEO TV Preview Party - Dallas, TX Source:CLEO TV

CURLS Beauty Brand Ambassadors

19. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TX

CLEO TV Preview Party - Dallas, TX Source:CLEO TV

Alfred Liggins III and Mahisha Dellinger

20. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TX

CLEO TV Preview Party - Dallas, TX Source:CLEO TV

Jeff Meza, Bianca Ashton and Fred Jackson

21. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TX

CLEO TV Preview Party - Dallas, TX Source:CLEO TV

Michelle Rice

22. CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TX

CLEO TV Preview Party - Dallas, TX Source:Michael Barrera, Courtesy of TV One

CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TX cleo tv

