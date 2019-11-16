CLOSE
Colin Kaepernick , NFL
Colin Kaepernick To Begin Private NFL Workout, Twitter Rallies Around The Freedom Fighter #StillWithKap

Posted November 16, 2019

Colin Kaepernick will finally have an opportunity to show his talents to an array of NFL team officials today (November 16), although many observers feel like it’s a PR stunt concocted by the league. In support of his journey, the trending topic #StillWithKap has cropped back up and Twitter is joined in solidarity with the activist and free-agent quarterback.

This morning, @ReignOfApril reached out on Twitter and asked that users on the network rally together in support of Kap’s workout today by using the aforementioned hashtag.

“We know what’s happening with Kap and this “workout” today. And it sucks. I’m wondering if we can throw some positivity Kap’s way. Can we get #StillWithKap trending? Let the @NFL know that we’re not falling for the okey doke and we believe in why Kap took a knee?” @ReignOfApril wrote earlier Saturday morning.

Since then, many others have shown their regard for Kaepernick’s journey in returning to a sport that seemingly shunned him despite the fact lesser talents have been getting signed left and right. Check out the reactions below.

