Taraji P Henson

Cookie Lyin’: Taraji P. Henson Capes For R. Kelly, Twitter Drags Her By The Faux Fur

Posted January 22, 2019

'What Men Want' Atlanta Screening

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Taraji P. Henson has been around long enough to know that R. Kelly’s history is mad questionable and that the recent Lifetime docu-series Surviving R. Kelly impacted that fact. The longtime actress weakly caped for Kelly by comparing his scandals to Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and the dragging has been exquisite.

The actress took to Instagram to show off a story listing all the #MuteRKelly pages on the social media network, and then made a search for #MuteHarveyWeinstein in a bid to silence the heat on Kelly.

Swiftly, the docu-series producer dream hampton and many others learned Ms. Henson about how loud and wrong she was in the fact folks have most definitely canceled Weinstein on many levels and he’s actually on trial for the crimes he allegedly committed.

What we’re trying to figure out is if Taraji didn’t see how fellow Kelly Kaper Erykah Badu got snatched up by the headwrap for her comments.

It has been quite a long night for Henson after her social media goof, and we’ve collected the best responses online we could find.

Photo: Getty

Cookie Lyin’: Taraji P. Henson Capes For R. Kelly, Twitter Drags Her By The Faux Fur was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Latest
Not Surprised: Covington Catholic School Kids Wore Blackface…

In the days since the identity of the MAGA hat-wearing teens mocking and mugging Native American activist and elder Nathan…
01.24.19
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That…

Folks on Twitter had no patience for him or these alt-right conspiracy theories about the California senator's citizenship.
01.24.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…

While doctors believed they saw something suspicious in Leah Still's last check-up, her follow-up results were nothing but great news.
01.23.19
Why ‘Roe V. Wade’ Will Always Matter For…

As we commemorate the 46th anniversary of the legalization of abortion, we must recognize that the right to choose doesn’t…
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…

https://youtu.be/ppS029E3JKE In 1967 at Stanford University, Dr. King described an America with “a daily ugliness … that transforms the ebullience…
01.20.19
Committed to healing their patient
Anti-Vaxxers Land On WHO’s Top Global Health Threats…

The World Health Organization‘s annual list of the top 10 threats to global health is out and what’s included this…
01.17.19
Calls To Boycott GM Grow As Black Workers…

Multiple current and former employees of General Motors have sued the automaking giant over accusations of a racist workplace environment…
01.17.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…

  Our fearless leader, Urban One founder Cathy Hughes will be inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall Of Fame! Ms. Hughes will…
01.16.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…

Donald Trump held an event for the Clemson Tigers on Monday night, largely to celebrate the Tigers victory over the Alabama Crimson…
01.15.19
Let Radio One Know How We Can Assist…

For those who are affected by the government shutdown please submit your information. We will be delivering meals all next week…
01.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close