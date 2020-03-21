CLOSE
coronavirus
Corona Chronicles: Twitter Folks Share Pics Of Empty Shelves, Tips For Grocery Shopping

Posted March 21, 2020

Empty meat department in a supermarket

Source: Juanma Domínguez / Getty

Beyond the medical personnel across the globe addressing the global pandemic of the novel coronavirus and spiking numbers of COVID-19, grocery store workers are also at risk as stores remain open. On Twitter, those affected by the changes in daily life brought on by the coronavirus spread are sharing photos of barren shelves and tips on how best to handle shopping in this time of crisis.

We scoured through the Twitterverse and found a number of users posting images of their respective grocery store shelves, and tips from former elected officials, ambassadors, and regular working-class folks who are all attempting to adjust to the new normal that the coronavirus situation has inspired. As some outlets have reported, food isn’t in short supply as much as disinfecting products but there is some scarcity in more densely populated areas.

Of course, there’s a ton of cynicism and many people lambasting hoarders along with tasteless virus-related jokes but we largely avoided that because nobody needs that right now. For the most part, citizens from around the world are joined together in their desire to combat the spread of coronavirus and to adjust to what could be weeks, if not months, of how to care for ourselves and our loved ones.

It goes without saying that the bravest people after first responders and medical personnel are the grocery store workers who are risking exposure to the virus in order to supply the people with goods. We also should give a strong salute to the truck drivers of the world delivering food and other necessary items to these establishments.

Check out the tweets below.

Close