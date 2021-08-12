Covid-19
Twitter Hilariously Shares How The Delta Variant Is Ruining Their Fall Plans Via New Meme

Posted 24 hours ago

Portrait of a mature man showing arm after vaccination - wearing protective face mask

Source: FG Trade / Getty

The Delta Variant of the COVID-19 virus has put the pandemic front and center after it was assumed that the nation and much of the world was finally nearing an end the public health crisis. However, with the variant wrecking havoc in several major cities and states, Twitter once more goes towards humor for comfort with a hilarious trend of using pop culture references to depict how the Delta Variant is ruining plans for the fall.

The now-viral tweet meme is essentially a person using whatever two images of their choosing but typically linked somehow along with a contrast of sorts. In the first picture of the two-column meme, the words above the image read “My Fall Plans” while the other one reads as “The Delta Variant,” with the latter essentially saying all fun stuff on the horizon for the cooler months ahead have been shut all the way down.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

It goes without saying that COVID-19 is no laughing matter with well over half a million people succumbing to the virus alone in the United States and scores more around the globe. Via science, we know now that there are effective vaccines that address the issue directly. While it may not be the cure-all everyone is hoping for, the vaccine has proven to quell some of the issues here and abroad. If you’re able to get vaccinated, it’s being strongly suggested that you do so before things get worse.

Okay, back to the funnies.

What makes the meme especially effective is its simplicity and use of images that takes some savvy linking together. While we’re not singling out our faves, some of them have been downright brilliant and we’ll share the best we could find below.

Photo: Getty

Twitter Hilariously Shares How The Delta Variant Is Ruining Their Fall Plans Via New Meme  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

Fam.

2.

3.

4.

They did LeVar Burton dirty, fam.  

5.

6.

Yo.

7.

If you get it, it’s just pure brilliance.

8.

9.

10.

Should be the other way around.

11.

12.

That’s pretty good.

13.

Wait…

14.

15.

Another really solid tweet.

16.

17.

18.

Shoutout to the Boomers and Stephen A. Smith.

19.

Effective strategy.

20.

This is a really good show.

21.

22.

Probably true for a lot of schools but err, umm.

23.

24.

25.

Close