DeMarcus Cousins , NBA
Pray 4 Boogie: DeMarcus Cousins May Have Torn ACL, Twitter Reacts With Support

Posted August 15, 2019

BIG3 - Week Seven - Chicago

Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

Ya absolutely hate to see it. NBA center DeMarcus Cousins reportedly injured his knee while working out in Las Vegas.

Early word is the big man suffered a torn ACL.

According to ESPN, although the initial fear is Cousins tore the ACL in his knee, he still needs to undergo further testing in Los Angeles on Thursday to be sure.

Cousins reportedly had to leave the court after “bumping knees” with another player in Vegas on Monday (August 12).

According to the Athletic, the tests will inevitable confirm a torn ACL.

Cousins signed with the Los Angeles Lakers this off season after playing with Golden State Warriors, who lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

While with the New Orleans Pelicans, Cousins blew out in his Achilles tendon in January 2018, causing him to miss the rest of the 2017-2018 season. He signed with the Warriors that summer. He suffered a quad injury during the 2019 playoffs but was able to return and contribute in the Finals.

Prayers up to Boogie Cousins. Peep reactions to this devastating development below.

