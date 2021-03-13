Stim Stimma: Direct Deposit Stimulus Payments Hit Some Bank Accounts, Twitter Reacts

President Joe Biden, or “Moneybagg Joe” as the Twitter streets have named him, signed into law a sweeping COVID-19 relief bill that insured Americans will be collecting a light bag. The Biden Bucks have started to arrive in some bank accounts via direct deposit, and Twitter is letting everyone know that they’ve got their cash in hand with some hilarious results.
The phrase “direct deposit” began trending on Twitter Saturday morning (March 13) with some people claiming they’ve gotten a bit of cash in their bank accounts. In a Washington Post report on Friday (March 12), one Virginia man said he found a pending post in his bank account, “IRS TREAS 310 – TAXEIP3” to the tune of $6, 892.90 for him and his five family members.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Under the new law, single filers can expect to receive as much as $1,400 if they make under $80,000 according to reports. Another key component of the law is that single filers need to have an AGI under $75,000 to qualify for the $1,400 payment, with joint filers earning a combined $2,800 and an additional $1,400 for each dependent.
The new American Rescue Plan has slightly stricter payment stipulations than the relief laws that went into place under the former administration, which was said to appease moderate Democrats who balked at the costs much like their conservative and Republican counterparts.
It appears that those individuals who have previously received refunds from the IRS via direct deposit have their information on file with the government agency and should be among the first to receive their checks. For others, there might be some significant delays although the speed at which the IRS is working currently might be more favorable to those awaiting the boost than not.
The IRS previously had the “Get My Payment” tool live but it has been temporarily shut down, presumably due to people checking in droves to found out when they’ll be paid. Learn more about the EIP here.
Check out some of the reactions to people getting their direct deposit payments here.
—
Photo: Getty
Stim Stimma: Direct Deposit Stimulus Payments Hit Some Bank Accounts, Twitter Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
Direct deposit: $1400— sofi (@yungnastybitch) March 12, 2021
Me at McDonald’s: bring me the clown
2.
Direct deposit: +$1,400— Haji 👳🏻♂️🇮🇶 (@papiraqi1) March 13, 2021
Me: pic.twitter.com/5Z6ZwmWCRY
3.
Me when that direct deposit hits, coming back from the mall #stimmy pic.twitter.com/8SD31NgTqN— cesar (@jebaiting) March 13, 2021
4.
Direct deposit: $1400— YCP (@YCPBITCH) March 13, 2021
Me at Sephora: bring me Rihanna
5.
Direct deposit: $1400— Drew (@DrewSkywalker) March 13, 2021
Me at Target: Give me the large kickballs outside pic.twitter.com/Q7tlq0zApg
6.
Watching everyone else get that stimulus direct deposit... pic.twitter.com/spdl9npUUW— Beware the Ides of Killswitch (@IamKillswitch) March 13, 2021
7.
Bank Account: No direct deposit yet— Oprah Fan (@OprahWinfan) March 13, 2021
Me: pic.twitter.com/XZsS99JaF1
8.
Direct Deposit : +1400— cesar (@jebaiting) March 13, 2021
Me : I know mom, bills and food only #stimmy pic.twitter.com/dhm5sbWTzI
9.
Watching every one tweet about their stimmy direct deposit hitting and mine hasn’t 😔 pic.twitter.com/pxmAsbqjeM— Edgar (@LifeOfEdgar) March 13, 2021
10.
direct deposit: $1400— yoda (@tittyclout) March 13, 2021
me at goodwill: yes i would like to speak to Will
11.
Biden watching everybody buy tickets to Cancun as soon as the stimmy direct deposit hits pic.twitter.com/nEMGPOWa7N— Tashdeed Faruk (@TKFaruk8) March 13, 2021
12.
Direct Deposit Stimmy Hits:— •_• (@fxrdn_22) March 13, 2021
Me at Bed Bath and Beyond: Bring me Beyond
13.
Me checking my direct deposit on my phone every 15 minutes to see if my stimulus check hit. pic.twitter.com/ArmY8c7hPm— RAD (@radvstheworld) March 13, 2021
14.
If the other guy and his cadre of ghouls are still in office, nothing would be showing up in anyone's direct deposit.— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) March 13, 2021
Thanks, President Biden and the Dems.
15.
Direct Deposit: $1400— Shybaka (@Shybaka289) March 13, 2021
My bills, my stomach, and my dog - “What $1400?” pic.twitter.com/oymE5LEcrD