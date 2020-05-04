CLOSE
Barrack Obama , Don Lemon , Donald Trump
Don Lemon Fries President Donald Trump Again, Asks About His Barack Obama Obsession

Posted May 4, 2020

Don Lemon has increasingly lost patience with President Donald Trump over the course of his time in the White House, once again using his platform to ask what we’re all thinking. During Sunday’s broadcast, the CNN host pondered aloud why the former business mogul seemingly has an obsession with the former president, Barack Obama.

Lemon, 54, turned to the CNN cameras as a news ticker below him highlighted that over 67,000 Americans have died of complications arising from the novel coronavirus. During the broadcast, Lemon also gave praise to former president George W. Bush and his recent call for national unity amid the still-present COVID-19 crisis, to which Trump saw fit to attack despite their political party affiliation.

However, Lemond seized back the moment and turned to the nation to ask why does Trump try to get folks off his failing trail by throwing other people under the bus.

“What is it about President Obama that really gets under your skin? Is it because he’s smarter than you? Better educated,” Lemon opened with.

He continued with, Made it on his own—didn’t need Daddy’s help? Wife is more accomplished? Better looking? I don’t know, what is it, what is it about him? That he’s a black man that’s accomplished being president? That he punked you on the whole birth certificate thing? What is it about him? Just wondering.”

This isn’t the first time Lemon has voiced his frustrations regarding Trump’s incessant need to insult anyone who dares to go against him and probably won’t be his last at this rate.

Don Lemon’s name is trending on Twitter at the moment and we’ve got the reactions to the clip below.

Salute to journalist Timothy Burke for capturing the moment and sharing it with the masses.

