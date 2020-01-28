CLOSE
Don Lemon
HomePhotos

#UCrane: Don Lemon Loses It On Air After GOP Strategist Rick Wilson Slanders Trump

Posted January 28, 2020

13th Annual CNN Heroes

Source: J. Countess / Getty

CNN Tonight with host Don Lemon tackled Secretary of State Mike Pompeo allegedly attempting to debunk an NPR reporter’s knowledge of Ukraine’s location on a map and the fallout that ensued. Guest panelist GOP strategist Rick Wilson took a dig at President Donald Trump with a joke that caused Lemon to laugh uncontrollably during the segment and got a response from the former business mogul.

On Monday (Jan. 27) Lemon introduced the segment with quotes from Secretary Pompeo in where he says NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly lied to him twice and actually pointed to Bangladesh on a map instead of Ukraine, in what appears to be an attempt to delegitimize the media’s findings and discussion around the controversial matter.  Lemon mentioned that Kelly holds a graduate degree in European Studies from Cambridge University before giving Wilson the floor.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“Donald Trump couldn’t find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter “U” and a picture of an actual, physical crane next to it,” Wilson said, driving Lemon to laugh so hard that he placed his head on his desk.

With Lemon unable to regain his composure, Wilson piles on with the slander while saying that the Trump administration is trying to appeal to its base while essentially stating that they largely don’t care about the facts. What got some Trumpers upset was Wilson’s use of a southern accent in a mocking tone, failing to realize he too is from the south.

President Trump’s disdain for CNN was once again on display as he took the time to mention Lemon by name while sharing a tweet from the Daily Caller, although it was Wilson who made the joke.

“Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television (with terrible ratings!),” read the caption in the video featuring the CNN segment. Other right-leaning publications have also blasted Lemon and CNN over the dig but on Twitter, critics of Trump are having a field day with the moment. We’ve got those reactions below.


Photo: Getty

#UCrane: Don Lemon Loses It On Air After GOP Strategist Rick Wilson Slanders Trump  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Oh Snap! Here’s Where The Coronavirus Comes From…

As if 2020 didn’t already start off janky, a new disease made its way into the new decade as swiftly…
01.29.20
Tsunami Warnings Posted After 7.7 Earthquake Near Jamaica,…

A strong earthquake off the coast of Jamaica has caused the issuance of several tsunami warnings across the region. Along…
01.29.20
Exposed: Never Do THESE Things On A Plane,…

Everyone has their own lists of rules and precautions they take while flying. Just take Naomi Campbell for example —…
01.28.20
McDonald’s Adds The McChicken To Its Morning Menu…

Chicken for breakfast? McDonald’s certainly thinks so since it’s adding the McChicken to its morning menu options nationwide. Starting today…
01.28.20
Gay Teenager Tied Up And Shot In Possible…

The body of Ja’Quarius Taylor was reportedly discovered tied up and shot in a wooded area near Varnado, Louisiana on January…
01.27.20
Another Black Teen At A High School Ordered…

A second student at a Texas high school has reportedly been suspended and told that he can’t return to class…
01.27.20
Justice For Paitin Fields: No Charges Filed In…

A 5-year-old mixed-race girl in North Carolina was murdered more than two years ago and no charges have been filed.…
01.23.20
Howard Thurman Helped Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s…

Howard Thurman is the theologian who inspired Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's value of non-violence.
01.20.20
Colts’ Marcus Brady is 1 of 2 Black…

Marcus Brady is the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback coach and one of only two Black QB coaches in the league; along…
01.20.20
Louisiana Jail Guards Plead Guilty To Federal Charges…

Two Louisiana jail guards, including one who shot himself during the middle of his 2018 trial, pleaded guilty Thursday to…
01.20.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close