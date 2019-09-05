Donald Trump is being mocked on Twitter with the #SharpiePresident hashtag after displaying an altered map of Hurricane Dorian’s trajectory. As expected, critics didn’t let it slide and they slide right into his timeline with backlash.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Hey @realDonaldTrump, why didn't you use this random map in your briefing? BECAUSE IT WASN'T THE OFFICIAL PROJECTION. National Weather Service contradicts you. That's why you used #TrumpSharpie to alter the projection. You need to apologize, mostly for lying about a stupid issue. https://t.co/e0iVxK4cQA — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 5, 2019

Altering official gov. forecasts is deceitful, dangerous, & oh yeah, ILLEGAL. Another example of a President who can’t TELL👏🏽THE👏🏽TRUTH👏🏽#sharpiegate #Dorianhttps://t.co/HdvAQqQgop — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) September 5, 2019

As a result, the responses went from serious outrage to seriously sad, but true and a little funny, tweets. See below…

Joke’s On Trump: Why #SharpiePresident Is Trending On Twitter was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com