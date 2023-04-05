Dr. Jill Biden Reportedly Apologized For Iowa White House Invite, Angel Reese Waves It Off

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Jill Biden recently caused a stir earlier this week after suggesting a White House invite to NCAA women’s basketball championship runner-up in Iowa alongside LSU, something that has never happened before. The First Lady of the United States has since apologized for the quip yet LSU star Angel Reese is still bothered by the retracted suggestion.

Dr. Jill Biden was speaking at an event this past Monday when she floated the idea of bringing both the winning Louisiana State University Tigers and the Iowa State University Hawkeyes to celebrate the effort of both teams.

As it stands, many in the sports world saw the invitation as an insult, including Reese, who became part of the national conversation after gesturing toward Iowa standout Caitlin Clark in the closing minutes of the championship game.

During an episode of Paper Route, by way of the I AM ATHLETE network, Reese explained that she’s received calls from Dr. Biden and the White House attempting to make it right, but the Baltimore native is having none of it.

That’s why she wants to come out and apologize,” Reese explained to Brandon Marshall and Ashley Nicole Moss. “But at the same time, I don’t accept it, I’m not going to lie to you. I don’t accept the apology. You said what you said.”

Adding to that comment above, Reese said that instead of the White House, she and the team would rather “go to the Obamas.”

Heard that.

Check out some of the reactions to Angel Reese speaking about Dr. Jill Biden and much more below along with the Paper Route interview.

