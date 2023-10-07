Drake Fries Joe Budden For Criticizing ‘For All The Dogs’ & X Eggs It On

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Drake is currently taking in all the kudos and critiques of his latest studio album, For All The Dogs, which dropped on Friday (October 7) after a spat of delays. Joe Budden, a noted fan of The Boy, had some harsh words for the latest drop, prompting Drizzy to unload the clip on Jumpoff via Instagram in epic fashion.

The rift between the pair began when DJ Akademiks shared a clip from The Joe Budden Podcast where the hosts were discussing For All The Dogs and who the target audience is. It appears that Budden and his co-hosts believe that Drake was attempting to cater to a younger generation instead of those in his late-30s age group. Always aware of where his name is mentioned, the Canadian superstar unloaded the clip as only he could.

From Akademiks’ IG:

You have failed at music. You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip cause this is what actually pays your bills. For any artist watching this just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success…a quitter give their opinion on how to achieve longevity…you switched careers cause the things that pop into your brain had you broke living cheque to cheque and the raps you write had 450 men showing up to your shows in dusty Enyce jeans to screw up their face to Mood Muzik 29 and pretend you are the goat…pls to any artist that’s doing what they feel is right don’t let these opinions affect your mindset after the fact…this guy is the poster child of frustration and surrendering. You retired and we never hung up your jersey we don’t even remember your number. We know you for doing this…you withdrew from rap not cause you accomplished all you need to it’s cause it wasn’t working for you. I never want anybody in the generations to think that the whole “everybody’s entitled to their opinion” is a real thing…this is a man projecting his own self hate and the fact I did and continue to do everything he wanted to do for himself. If you need it put in simpler terms I own a 767…he owns a modest house in the 973 and flies first class on special occasions.

Budden replied under the missive, writing, “You’ll grow up sooner or later…Father time is undefeated.”

Budden and Drake have a history of going back and forth with one another although, at a time, it was relegated to the music. An example is in the X reply below.

With Budden known as one of the top podcasters in the entertainment space, the New Jersey network chief has aired his grievances with Drake and his moves via his wildly popular program. In fact, he’s been very critical of Drizzy’s recent output while also praising him as one of his faves.

On X, formerly Twitter, fans are having a field day with this exchange and we’ve got the reactions from all sides below. A warning: there are some emotional responses down there. We hope they’re okay.

