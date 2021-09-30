Denzel Washington , Ellen Pompeo
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo Shares Karen Moment She Had With Denzel Washington, Black Twitter Gathers Her

Ellen Pompeo Says She Cussed Out Denzel Washington, Twitter Clowns Her

Add this story to you should have kept it to yourself file.

Ellen Pompeo is getting clowned on Twitter after she felt the need to share a story about snapping at the living legend Denzel Washington while filming an episode of the hit ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy he directed.

Pompeo told her former Grey’s costar Patrick Dempsey on her “Tell Me” podcast that she and the two-time Oscar-winning actor butted heads while he was directing the 2016 episode, “The Sound of Silence” because she ad-libbed the line “Look at me when you apologize. Look at me,” to another actor she was on screen with irritating Washington.

“Denzel went ham on my ass,” she revealed to Dempsey. “He was like, ‘I’m the director. Don’t you tell him what to do.’ And I was like,’ Listen, motherfucker, this is my show. This is my set. Who are you telling? Like you barely know where the bathroom is.’”

Pompeo revealed she and Washington did not speak for a while after the exchange and that she told Washington’s wife, Pauletta Pearson, after Washington gathered her on set, “I’m not OK with him.”

Once the story hit Twitter, it opened a can of worms with one particular user, @chris_notcapn starting a thread highlighting other headass things she has said in the past, including her argument with Denzel Washington. 

Twitter also pondered why in the hell she would think people were supposed to be on her side after sharing the story about her on-set Karen moment with Denzel Washington?

Welp, we’re sure she will never mention the goat on her podcast ever again. You can peep more reactions to Pompeo’s story in the gallery below.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo Shares Karen Moment She Had With Denzel Washington, Black Twitter Gathers Her  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

