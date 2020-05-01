CLOSE
erykah badu , Jill Scott
VERZUZ: Magical Milfy Pics Of Ms. Erykah Badu & Jill Scott

Posted May 1, 2020

Sugar Water Festival In Los Angeles, United States On August 10, 2005.

Source: Mike FANOUS / Getty

It doesn’t get more ethereal and mystical than Jill ScottErykah Badu. The Texas-bred beauty and the Philly Queen have been giving the world gospel for nearly 30 years and have still managed to keep their mystique.

“We are all connected, not only with one another, but with the matter around us. We’re just vibrating at different rates. Whenever there is a song in a key of C.I am resonating with all those things that connect with that note’s frequency: the root chakra, the color red, the idea of tribe and community and grounding.” – Badu 

We can all learn a thing or two, or four, from the moms and business women who aren’t afraid to tell it like it is — even if the masses don’t agree.

Ms. Badu often gets backlash for a lot of her opinions. However, with her authenticity and sense of humor, many fans still respect her, whether they agree with her perspectives or not.

On Friday, it was announced that Badu is set to battle the lovely  Miss Scott on Sunday, May 9th for Swizz Beatz & Timbaland’s VERZUS battle. And if you know any of these ladies, you know it won’t be an easy win for either.

Jill Scott has her very on social media demographic. Ladies (and gents) love them some Jilly from Philly.

And folks are so here for this legendary battle.

In honor of the iconic Mother’s Day match up, let’s take a look as some magically melanted photos of the QUEENS. Who you got?

VERZUZ: Magical Milfy Pics Of Ms. Erykah Badu & Jill Scott  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Stunner

Stunner Source:Getty

2. Oh hiii.

View this post on Instagram

12/8 I am here. This is now. I am breathing . I am thinking. I am observing my thoughts. I feel. It is light and cool. I can hear stillness all around. I now notice the things around me with my eyes. They remind me of My love. I feel my heart rate quicken. I feel him, My love. I smile with my whole body. It is strong and deep and intoxicating. I close my eyes and inhale the pleasure of this feeling. Every part of me is alive. He is inside of this. I feel love. It’s a feel. I feel. A feeling of guilt arises suddenly. It is some sort of denial of love. I am observing My mind wanting to take me to another place. I allow this. It is a familiar dark, damp space. My heart rate again quickens. I feel discomfort. Images of people and things that, seemingly, need my attention appear. I feel an unpleasant urgency. I am anxious. I feel fear. I am now existing in these thoughts. I allow My mind to create even more “reasons” to stay in this state. It is familiar. I feel alone. Now An Awareness arises and I feel suspicious. I realize I am no longer in that present moment of love. I am instead, seemingly, trapped inside of a displeasing thought. I sense that It is The denial of love. Wait. I am recalling.. that I have ALL power. I can CHOOSE to discriminate between which thoughts are fruitless musings and which of those thoughts bring joy. I smile a little . I close my eyes and DECIDE to shift my thinking. I will transform this energy now. I am breathing deeply as I inhale the presence of stillness all around me. I exhale strong. As I breathe, I expand AND contract with EVERYTHING. I am observing this. I feel Every Thing is observing ME. The shallow ache has left my chest. Suddenly I am here again. A voice inside me (that is me ) says, “ I WAS ALWAYS HERE. “ And This is now. ... Wo . That was close. Out my mind ... just in time. ——————————————— Random thoughts that aren’t so... random. - EB and EveryThing .

A post shared by THE UNICORN- Its A Lituation (@erykahbadu) on

Source:Instagram

3. Yum.

Yum. Source:Getty

4. yes.

View this post on Instagram

Grammys 2020

A post shared by THE UNICORN- Its A Lituation (@erykahbadu) on

Source:Instagram

5. BAD

BAD Source:Getty

6. Easy

Source:Instagram

7. Yes Jilly!

Yes Jilly! Source:Getty

8. Green Eyes

View this post on Instagram

Moke.

A post shared by THE UNICORN- Its A Lituation (@erykahbadu) on

Source:Instagram

9. Queen Things.

Queen Things. Source:Getty

10. Flaw-less.

View this post on Instagram

Saturday. I feel.

A post shared by THE UNICORN- Its A Lituation (@erykahbadu) on

Source:Instagram

11. Orange Moon

Source:Instagram

12. Mama.

Mama. Source:Getty

13. Magikal

Source:Instagram

14. Heart eyes.

View this post on Instagram

Somebodys watching you and me.

A post shared by THE UNICORN- Its A Lituation (@erykahbadu) on

Source:Instagram

15. Oop

Source:Instagram

16. She Ill

View this post on Instagram

Jumbo.

A post shared by THE UNICORN- Its A Lituation (@erykahbadu) on

Source:Instagram

17. Kolorful Kween

Source:Instagram

18. Groovy

Source:Instagram

19. Dope on a rope.

Source:Instagram

20. Hello, hello, hey, hello hello.

View this post on Instagram

I feel.- make up : eb

A post shared by THE UNICORN- Its A Lituation (@erykahbadu) on

Source:Instagram
