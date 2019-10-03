CLOSE
Eva Marcille
HomePhotos

Eva Marcille Shares First Photos Of Her Newborn Baby Boy, Maverick

Posted October 3, 2019

Eva Marcille Shower

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Model and reality star Eva Marcille just welcomed her third child into the world. As of September 27th, Eva and hubby Michael Sterling are now the proud parents of two boys, Mike Jr and newborn Maverick.

SEE ALSO: See Photos From Eva Marcille’s ‘Flower Child’ Baby Shower!

The mom-of-three shared first photos of her baby boy with US Weekly.

“Just like his name implies, Maverick did things his way. He came a few weeks early,” the  Real Housewives of Atlanta star told the outlet. “I started getting contractions three days before he decided to actually arrive, so we checked into the hospital just to be prepared. All I ever ask for is a healthy baby and God answered my prayers, so everything went smooth.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

When asked about how her other kids feel about their new sibling, Mrs. Sterling gushed about their excitement.

“They can’t get enough of him. Marley is the best big sister and she loves being the oldest,” she described. “[Marley’s] helping me with both of her brothers, keeping Mikey busy when I have to feed Maverick and is just the sweetest girl I could ask for.”

The new mama also opened up about how her husband filed in for her when she was obligated to make a work appearance just a day after giving birth.

“I’m pretty open about how amazing my husband is. I couldn’t ask for better,” Marcille said. “The day after Maverick was born, there was a party to announce [my CBD line] cEVAd. It had been planned for months and there was just no way I could go hours after I had given birth. Not only did Michael go, take Michael Jr., with him but he made a speech on my behalf to a room filled with 300 people. After holding my hand through childbirth and being in the hospital with me for days. He is literally the best and I love him to pieces.”

Good for her! See photos of our new friend, Maverick, below.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Eva Marcille Shares First Photos Of Her Newborn Baby Boy, Maverick  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

In the words of my husband @miketsterling “Maverick Leonard Sterling. First of his name. The unburped. Breaker of waters. ###Maverick - an independent minded person who does not believe they have to just go along with the group or consensus. Willing to think for themselves. ###Leonard - named after my dad’s dad, grandfather Sterling - the old rice farmer and Pastor. He was a good samaritan who never hesitated to lend a hand to those who were often forgotten and left behind. ###Sterling - conforming to the highest standard. Welcome to the world my son. #sterlingsays thank you @usweekly @hiredgunpr @ellybevents @sophiabarrettstudios and @theodoreelyett for making this lil debut possible 🌻👶🏼

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

Latest
Antonio Brown Files $40M Dollar Grievance Against His…

Well that didn’t take very long. Antonio Brown is asking his former employers to pay the remaining balance of his…
10.08.19
Jury Duty While Black: Black Man Hit With…

A Florida man who has never been arrested was slapped with a 10-day jail sentence for missing jury duty,, prompting…
10.08.19
L.A Sparks General Manager Penny Toler Fired For…

We’ve seen white people lose their jobs over using it because they use it in a racist manner. But recently…
10.08.19
Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016
Kanye West And Rick Fox Partner To Help…

Yasss black men working together is a beautiful thing. Kanye West and Rick Fox are putting their money up to…
10.07.19
18-Year-Old Killed By Stray Bullet While Asleep In…

A teenager in Atlanta was killed while asleep in her bed when a stray bullet from a shootout went through…
10.07.19
Atlanta Raises $50 Million To Provide Housing For…

Keisha Lance Bottoms, the mayor of Atlanta, just announced that the city reached its goal of raising a whopping $50…
10.07.19
Auctioneer banging gavel, (Close-up)
Formal Complaint Filed Against Judge Kemp For Consoling…

A lot happended during the sentencing of Amber Guyger, but even more puzzling is the exchange between the convicted murderer…
10.04.19
Investigation Finds Fox Studios At Fault For Death…

On Aug. 14, 2017, racing pioneer and stuntwoman Joi “SJ” Harris died on the set of 20th Century Fox’s Deadpool 2, crashing into…
10.04.19
Cheerleader Saves Choking Toddler During Homecoming Parade [Video]

A High School cheerleader in Rockwall, TX  is being called a hero after her quick actions saved a little boy’s…
10.04.19
Amber Guyger Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison…

An ex-Dallas police officer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of an unarmed black man…
10.02.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close