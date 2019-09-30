CLOSE
Congratulations: Eva Marcille & Hubby Michael Sterling Welcome Baby Boy Maverick

Congrats are in order for our girl Eva Marcille and her husband Michael Sterling who welcomed their third child this weekend.

View this post on Instagram

🧑🏽of 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼 WOW

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

Their baby boy, Maverick, was born on Friday evening. Marcille, who welcomed Marley (4) in 2014 with ex-boyfriend Kevin McCall, gave birth to her and Sterling’s first son, Michael Todd Jr., in April 2018.

Eva recently had a “flower child” themed baby shower attended by her fellow RHOA castmates. See photos below…

Congratulations: Eva Marcille & Hubby Michael Sterling Welcome Baby Boy Maverick was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

