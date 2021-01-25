It’s Still Hot In Herre: Fans Taking A Moment Out of Their Day To Lust Over Nelly & Give Him His Flowers

Twitter has been giving many Hip-Hop artists their just due lately. Up next is THE LOU’s own, Cornell Haynes, better known as Nelly.
If you woke up and wondered why Nelly was trending in the first place, don’t worry he didn’t do anything ridiculous. Instead, fans are taking a moment to give the rapper his flowers and deservingly so after a Twitter user posted a tweet focusing on the St Louis native’s good looks.
We don’t talk about this enough pic.twitter.com/ZQ38vR0ae3
— Xavier J (@jaronxavier) January 24, 2021
While the ladies are currently grinding in their seats lusting about the leader of the St. Lunatics, some are using the fact he is trending to remind those who don’t know Nelly’s rise Hip-Hop stardom was something to marvel at. Nelly took the world by storm with his now-certified Diamond album Country Grammar that got a huge boost thanks to its lead single of the same name and its gangster spin on Traditional Folk’s kid-friendly jam “Down Down Baby.” Nelly made sure to keep the same energy with his other singles off his debut album like “E.I.” and “Ride With Me.”
But his success didn’t stop there, and he proved that the sophomore jinx didn’t apply to him with his follow up album, 2002’s Nellyville, which featured the smash hits “Hot In Herre,” “Air Force Ones” — which some people boldly claim put the kicks on the map — that’s up for debate and, of course, his duet with Kelly Rowland, “Dilemma.” He would also release a double album in 2004 called Sweatsuit, Brassknuckles in 2008, and M.O. in 2013.
Now, regardless of how you feel when it comes to Nelly’s lyrical prowess, there is definitely a strong argument for his place in the pantheon of Hip-Hop artists who have made a significant impact on the genre.
Nelly had all of us kids wrapping our front teeth in ALUMINUM FOIL https://t.co/l27nW7S4TY
— Raven the Science Maven (@ravenscimaven) January 25, 2021
You can peep more lusty reactions to Nelly’s looks and tweets, blessing him with his props for his storied Hip-Hop career in the gallery below.
Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83
It’s Still Hot In Herre: Fans Taking A Moment Out of Their Day To Lust Over Nelly & Give Him His Flowers was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
I see Nelly is trending right now, which is cool. Country Grammar is really one HELL of an amazing and joyful album.— ☊ The Sweet Snob ☊ (@thesweetsnob) January 25, 2021
Reminds me that I once was like "Nelly has so many other albums, surely some of the newer ones have good songs too!"
Narrator: They didn't. pic.twitter.com/B1Eb4rkjQs
Country Grammar’s impact on the culture is not up for debate.
2.
Nelly and Tim McGraw were supposed to end racism with this song. pic.twitter.com/3uOHp91JBf— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) January 25, 2021
This song slapped but it definitely didn’t help race relations at all.
3.
Nelly is trending because TODAY is the day we forgive him for letting Kelly Rowland use Microsoft Excel as a form of texting communication in Dilemma. Amen. pic.twitter.com/YDWsGSQIPT— AH (@AngelHuracha) January 25, 2021
Yeah, this is still mindboggling lol.
4.
Nelly is trending for being fine as thee fuck ......... as he should pic.twitter.com/F7vs2Q9zXj— 💁🏾♀️ (@phuckoffplease) January 25, 2021
The thirst is real.
5.
Nelly is the reason air forces is a mandatory shoe. pic.twitter.com/UWi2yHiF7M— BIG SHAY ♡ (@justshaybtfw) January 25, 2021
The song slapped, but ummmmm, when it comes to him making the Air Force 1 popular, that is definitely false. He did add to the popularity.
6.
Nelly fine ass trending..... as he should ! pic.twitter.com/cIjzlP7XCb— D (@Daeediddy) January 25, 2021
We’re always here for great use of Rickey Thompson memes.
7.
Nelly trending? I’m just gone drop this here 😌 pic.twitter.com/tEH6IuSnYw— chels. 💙 (@KRUELLA__) January 25, 2021
You had to be there for the moment when this song rang off in the clubs.
8.
Nelly is trending solely because of his looks and I am not mad at all.. pic.twitter.com/Dh2genK4fF— 𝐋𝐢𝐡💕 (@ArieticalLih) January 25, 2021
More lusty tweets.
9.
Nelly was my first love... I used to fantasize about him during nap time 😭 pic.twitter.com/6CLSuld7GI— 💁🏾♀️ (@phuckoffplease) January 25, 2021
10.
& the fact Nelly is still fuckin fine and haven't age a bit.... pic.twitter.com/F8JJYqNTYU— Da Big Milf ✨ (@_TheNewClassics) January 25, 2021