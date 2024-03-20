First Trailer For ‘Alien Romulus’ Teases Return To The Franchise’s Horror Roots, Fans Are Excited

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Fans of the Alien movie franchise have been screaming for a proper new movie after being disappointed by the prequel films Prometheus and Alien: Covenant.

Director Fede Álvarez (Don’t Breathe, Evil Dead) took on the job of reviving the movie franchise, and after watching this trailer, he understood the assignment.

The one-minute teaser shows the terror taking place on a space station. This definitely seems like a callback to the Alien: Isolation video game.

We see a bunch of humans trying to survive the Xenomorph terror, haunting empty halls, gut-wrenching gore, a bunch of face huggers, and, of course, the iconic Xenomorph.

Per Disney, the synopsis for the film reads:

While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. The film stars Cailee Spaeny (“Priscilla”), David Jonsson (“Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy”), Archie Renaux (“Shadow and Bone”), Isabela Merced (“The Last of Us”), Spike Fearn (“Aftersun”), Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (“Evil Dead,” “Don’t Breathe”) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (“Don’t Breathe 2”) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Ridley Scott & James Cameron Love Alien: Romulus

The film aims to capture the terrifying magic of the first film Ridley Scott delivered in 1979. Speaking about the film, Scott, who serves as a producer on Romulus, gave it his seal of approval, telling Álvarez, “Fede, what can I say? It’s fucking great.”

James Cameron, who directed Aliens, one of the greatest movie sequels of all time, also loved the film Álvarez revealed.

“James Cameron is also someone I’ve met through the years, and when he learned that I was doing it, we started chatting about it. So I also had that conversation with him at the script level. He’s now seen the movie and loved it,” Álvarez told Screenrant.

Fans have also been sharing their approval of the film, which will finally arrive in theaters nationwide on August 16, 2024.

