From Diddy’s Downfall to Divine Direction: A Week of Drama, Dialogue, and Discovery

Published on October 10, 2025

This week across the Urban One Podcast Network, conversations got real—from celebrity scandals to spiritual self-checks. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show and She Said It First both dove into the shocking sentencing of Sean “Diddy” Combs, exploring how the once-revered mogul’s downfall is shaking the entertainment world and forcing fans to confront uncomfortable truths about power and accountability. Meanwhile, Dave Chappelle’s thought-provoking set in Saudi Arabia sparked debate over comedy’s global boundaries, and the Rickey Smiley crew discussed the disturbing case of a South Carolina judge’s home being set on fire, raising alarms about safety and politics in today’s divided climate. 

The laughs and lessons continued with The D.L. Hughley Show, where D.L. mixed social commentary and humor as he unpacked America’s air traffic controller shortage and the frustrations travelers are facing. A lively Question of the Day about whether twelve is too young for makeup led to an honest community debate about parenting in the age of TikTok and Instagram. The episode closed on a thoughtful note with a timely reminder from Jasmine for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, balancing entertainment with purpose and health awareness. 

On Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, faith took center stage as Erica encouraged listeners to silence negative voices and seek their true identity in God. Her message, paired with guest Isabel Davis’s uplifting new single “Jesus,” offered a spiritual reset for those navigating doubt or delay in their purpose. And on Fatal Attraction, the network turned to true crime with a gripping story out of Harlem, where a young woman overcoming disability suddenly vanished just as her life was beginning to change. From comedy to conviction, this week’s lineup reminded listeners that whether it’s laughter, learning, or leaning on faith, Urban One always delivers voices that move the culture forward.

To leanr more about the slate of podcasts on The Urban One Podcast Network, go to www.urban1podcasts.com.

From Diddy’s Downfall to Divine Direction: A Week of Drama, Dialogue, and Discovery  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Stop Telling God No and Isabella Davis Joins Get Up to Talk New Song “Jesus”

Source:Jahi Whithehead

2. Deadly Silence in Harlem on The Fatal Attraction Podcast

Source:Jahi Whitehead

3. Comedian Alton Walker Talks Nicki Minaj vs Cardi B and Diddy on The She Said It First Podcast

Source:Jahi Whitehead

4. Shortage of Air Traffic Controllers Causing Delays at Airports; Five Things to Know About Breast Cancer; and MORE

Source:Jahi Whitehead

5. Diddy Sentenced to Four Years in Prison; Dave Chappelle Talks About the State of US Comedy in Saudi Arabia; South Carolina Judge Beach Home Set on Fire; and MORE 

Source:Jahi Whitehead
